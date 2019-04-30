Missions and Cubs Postponed
April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Tonight's game between the San Antonio Missions and the Iowa Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 with game one set to begin at 4:38 p.m. Both games will be seven inning affairs.
The pitching matchups have yet to be determined for the doubleheader.
The Missions won the series opener Monday night against the Cubs, 4-3.
2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).
