Missions and Cubs Postponed

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





SAN ANTONIO - Tonight's game between the San Antonio Missions and the Iowa Cubs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 with game one set to begin at 4:38 p.m. Both games will be seven inning affairs.

The pitching matchups have yet to be determined for the doubleheader.

The Missions won the series opener Monday night against the Cubs, 4-3.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

