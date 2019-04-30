Chihuahuas nip Grizzlies 7-6 in 10 for 10th straight victory

Fresno, California - The El Paso Chihuahuas (17-7) earned their 10th straight win after defeating the Fresno Grizzlies (11-13) 7-6 in 10 innings Monday night. El Paso erased a two-run deficit in the ninth and scored three in extras to continue the streak. Seth Mejias-Brean led the Chihuahuas offense early with a two-run homer in the fourth. Heading to the ninth, a pair of RBI singles by Peter Van Gansen and Jason Vosler knotted the contest at four. In the 10th, El Paso plated three runs from two extra base knocks. That would seal the deal for the Chihuahuas.

Yadiel Hernandez was a high spot in the Fresno lineup. He blasted a pair of solo shots, finishing the game with four hits, three RBI and three runs. Hernandez expanded his hit streak to six games in the process. Andrew Stevenson, Jake Noll and Brandon Snyder added two hits apiece with Stevenson scoring twice. Taylor Gushue and Matt Reynolds picked up RBI in the defeat.

Austin Adams (0-1) suffered the decision and Gerardo Reyes (1-1) enjoyed the victory after two innings of work. Paolo Espino worked six solid innings for the Grizzlies, punching out six. Derek Self notched two scoreless frames after Espino, fanning four.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (4-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (2-5, 2 2B, R)

- CF Andrew Stevenson (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

Top Performers: El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres)

- 3B Seth Mejias-Brean (1-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- C Austin Allen (2-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB)

- SS Luis Urias (1-5, 3B, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday April 30 El Paso Chihuahuas (Home) RHP Henderson Alvarez (Fresno) vs. LHP Dillon Overton (El Paso) 6:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez extended the current team-high hit streak to six games Monday night versus El Paso. In the span, Hernandez is 11-for-24 (.458) with three homers, one double, six RBI, eight runs and three walks. This season, Hernandez has gone deep six times and has 10 RBI.

