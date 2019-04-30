Vegas Takes Game One of Silver State Diamond Challenge

Reno, Nevada - The Reno Aces fell by a score of 6-3 to the Las Vegas Aviators in game one of the Silver State Diamond Challenge Monday night. The team down south got a great pitching performance from righty Paul Blackburn who threw six innings, zero earned runs while allowing just three hits and striking out four. The Aviators had just five hits in the game, but scored six runs thanks to three separate sacrifice flies. Las Vegas' first baseman Seth Brown had the game of the night with an RBI-triple along with launching an eighth inning 2-run bomb over the right field wall.

The Aces got a good start from Vinny Nittoli who went five innings surrendering just two earned runs to go with two hits. The Aces tried to rally late while chasing six runs with three runs of their own in the bottom of the eighth with RBI contributions from Yasmany Tomas and Tyler Heineman but ultimately came up short. The club will be back at it again tomorrow with a day game and first pitch slated for 11:05 a.m. Taylor Widener will be on the bump for Reno looking for his second Triple-A win.

Top Performers - Reno

Tyler Heineman (1-for-4, 2 RBI)

Kevin Cron (2-for-4, R)

Vinny Nittoli (5.0 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 3 K)

Top Performers - Las Vegas

Seth Brown (2-for-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBI)

Skye Bolt (0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB)

Paul Blackburn (6.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 4 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday April 30 Las Vegas Aviators RHP Taylor Widener vs. LHP Tyler Alexander 11:05 a.m. KPLY 630 AM

Notes & Information

All Streaks Come To An End: The Reno Aces entered tonight's contest against Las Vegas riding a four-game winning streak. Unfortunately for the Aces, that streak has come to an end with a 6-3 loss. The last streak of four or more consecutive wins came July 26 through August 2nd (seven games).

Pressure is on: Kevin Cron did not hit a home run in tonight's contest and now has one game remaining in the month of April to break the franchise record of most home runs in an individual month (12).

