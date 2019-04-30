Snyder's Blast Keeps Baby Cakes Hot

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - New Orleans Baby Cakes News Release





Matt Snyder broke a sixth-inning deadlock with a three-run homer after Hector Noesi tossed six shutout innings and the New Orleans Baby Cakes defeated the Memphis Redbirds, 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The 'Cakes have won 11 of their last 15 games and finished April with a 15-10 record, only the third time in club history New Orleans has won 15 games in the season's opening month.

Snyder entered the night with a nine-game hitting streak, and extended it to 10 games with his third home run of the season off Redbirds starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, who had matched Noesi's zeroes until the sixth.

Back-to-back one-out singles by Harold Ramirez and Peter O'Brien set the stage for Snyder's drive which scraped over the wall in right-center field. Snyder is hitting .429 during the streak and has assumed the team lead with 16 RBI. Ramirez finished with three hits, including his ninth double, tied for second-most in the PCL.

Noesi (3-1) continued his strong pitching by scattering five hits in six innings. The veteran right-hander walked one and struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 1.29 through five starts.

The Redbirds scored their first run of the season off Jeff Brigham in the seventh after Ramon Urias walked and raced home on a double by Francisco Pena. But Brigham avoided further damage, and Tommy Eveld struck out the side in the eighth before R.J. Alvarez recorded his second save in as many nights with a scoreless ninth.

Ponce de Leon (2-1) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings to take the loss for the Redbirds, who are now 0-for-21 with runners in scoring position in the first two games of the series.

The 'Cakes and Redbirds continue the four-game set on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

