Rojas Lifts Bees to Walk-Off Win

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - Jose Rojas delivered the Bees their second walk-off victory of the homestand with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to give Salt Lake a 7-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night.

The Bees and Rainiers traded blows throughout the game with Salt Lake leading 4-2 after seven innings, but Tacoma jumped out in front with three runs in the top of the eighth. Cesar Puello hit a solo homer for the Bees to tie the game in the bottom of the inning and the Rainiers retook the lead with a run in the top of the ninth. In the bottom of the ninth Taylor Ward walked with one out and after a Matt Thaiss line out, Jared Walsh doubled to put the tying and winning runs in scoring position. Rojas was down to the Bees last strike before knocking a single through the hole to score Ward and Walsh and give the Bees their first back-to-back victories.

Walsh scored the winning run and also took home the winning decision on the mound after pitching the ninth inning. Bees starter Alex Klonowski turned in an excellent outing allowing just two runs over five innings while striking out two. Rojas finished four RBIs on the night on a pair of base hits and has driven in 18 runs in his last nine starts. Puello extended his hitting streak to 11 games and along with fellow outfielder Jarrett Parker, has now homered in back-to-back contests.

The Bees have three games remaining with the Tacoma Rainiers during the homestand with start times at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday followed by Utah Prevention Day at the Ballpark 10:35 a.m.

