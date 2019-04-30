Reno Aces Game Notes vs. Las Vegas

April 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Today's Game: Taylor Widener and the Aces look to start a new winning streak this morning against the Las Vegas Aviators. Las Vegas took game one of the series last night by a score of 6-3. Widener endters with a 1-2 record in five starts and is looking for his second consecutive victory. There are three games remaining in the homestand before the team heads to Sacramento to take on the River Cats.

How'd You Get Here: Taylor Widener is in his first season with the Aces and second year in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. Widener was acquired in a three-team trade on February 20, 2018 involving the D-backs, Tampa Bay and New York Yankees. Arizona traded 3B Brandon Drury to New York Yankees in exchange for Widener; New York traded Nick Solak to Tampa Bay; Tampa Bay Traded RF Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona and Arizona Diamondbacks Traded LHP Anthony Banda and Player To Be Named Later (Jeremy Hazelbaker) to Tampa Bay.

Impact: The relationship between Reno and Arizona could not be stronger. Three former/current Aces sit as team-leaders in three very important offensive categories: Home runs, batting average and RBI. The 2017 Pacific Coast League MVP Christian Walker leads the D-backs in homers with 7 (7 HR, .316 AVG, 15 RBI). Current Aces outfielder Tim Locastro leads the D-backs in average at .364 (.364 AVG, .562 OBP, .364 SLG), and Ketel Marte has a team-high 21 RBI (21 RBI, 6 HR, .250 AVG.).

Gamer: Peter Gammons published a story yesterday on The Athletic about the "rise" of Christian Walker. The beautiful story detailing the 2017 PCL MVP was one that wouldn't surprise those who watched Walker play 200 games in an Aces uniform (197 regular season / 3 post-season). " When the Diamondbacks finished their series with the Cubs Sunday night in Phoenix, Walker had seven homers - one more than his previous career totals - and was in the top seven in the National League in slugging, OPS and extra-base hits." Long-time Major League manager Buck Showalter was quoted saying " "He's as tough a player as you'll ever meet," says Showalter. "I hope he gets every break he worked so hard to earn."

28: Jared Busker celebrated his 28th birthday last night with around 20 friends at Greater Nevada Field. Busker and his crew took in the contest on the third-base line, just a few feet away from Aces third baseman, number 28, Marty Herum. Herum has appeared in 17 games with the Aces and made a handful of starts. Entering last night, Herum had just four hits in 26 at-bats. Equipped with chants of "28" or "Marty, 28", Herum turned in his best Triple-A performance. The 27-year-old infielder went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an amazing diving play.

Hate To See It: According to multiple sources, long-time Diamondback/Aces outfielder and current Los Angeles Angel, AJ Pollock, has an infection in his elbow. Further testing will happen. It is Likely an Injured List situation and it's the same elbow he's had surgery on in the past. Pollock appeared with Reno in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. He won the Bobby Murcer Triple-A Championship MVP with the Aces in 2012. This season, he's appeared in 28 games with the Dodgers and is batting .223 with two home runs.

For the Kids: Today is a Rounds Bakery Education Day! Plan your end-of-the-year field trip with the Reno Aces! Sign up today to have your school class come out to Greater Nevada Field, to learn from members of the educational community & enjoy an Aces game in the spring! Visit RenoAces.com to submit your school. | Presented By Nevada Sports Network and 103.7 The River. It's also #TacoTuesday! Fans can get TWO Street Tacos for $5.00 with three choices of beef, chicken, or pork. Combo Deal: Two Street Tacos and 12oz. Tecate for $8.00.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 30, 2019

