Isotopes Furious Comeback Bid Comes up Just Short Monday Night

June 8, 2021







Aviators 9 (15-14), Isotopes 8 (9-20) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Albuquerque trailed 9-4 with two outs in the ninth inning and the bases empty before a walk, then Connor Joe, Taylor Motter and Sam Hilliard connected on back-to-back-to-back homers before Brian Serven flied out to end the game ... Greg Bird became the second Isotope to hit two home runs in a game this season as he launched solo shots in the third and fifth innings ... Bird finished 3-for-4 ... José Briceño notched his second multi-hit game of 2021 with a 2-for-4 effort, including a double.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Ryan Castellani pitched out of trouble for most of the first four innings, but his undoing came in the fifth when he walked three batters and gave up a three-run homer to Pete Kozma ... Castellani was charged with five earned runs in 4.1 frames and dropped to 1-5 at Triple-A this year ... Joe Harvey pitched yet another scoreless inning and has not given up a run in his last 15.2 (between the Majors and Minors) dating back to Sept. 29, 2019.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes hit three consecutive home runs for the first time since Jerry Sands, Jeff Hoffmann and Justin Sellers on Aug. 9, 2011 vs. Salt Lake ... The videoboards that malfunctioned towards the end of Sunday's game were repaired and worked for the entirety of Monday's contest ... Both first basemen hit two home runs in the game, with Bird doing so for Albuquerque and Frank Schwindel leaving the yard twice for Las Vegas ... Topes pitching allowed four long balls to tie a season-high ... Castellani's seven walks were the most for an Albuquerque pitcher in a game this year ... The game remained close early thanks in large part to Briceño, as the catcher threw out two Aviators runners trying to steal.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and Las Vegas wrap up their six-game set with a matinee on Tuesday, starting at 12:05 PM MT. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Isotopes have held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the ballpark throughout this entire homestand, with Pfizer shots being administered to anyone 12 years and older who hasn't yet received their vaccine. This will conclude with Tuesday afternoon's game. The vaccination clinic is for ticketed fans attending the game. Individuals who receive a shot will be given two Reserved Level ticket vouchers for any remaining 2021 Isotopes game, excluding July 4. Vaccines will be administered at Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Club on Tuesday, subject to change. Rockies top pitching prospect, left-hander Ryan Rolison (1-0, 4.38) will make his fourth Triple-A start for the Albuquerque and the Aviators will go with RHP Daulton Jefferies (0-0, 0.66), the Athletics second-highest rated pitching prospect.

