Chihuahuas Claim Series Finale over Express in Shutout Fashion

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (19-11) were shut out for the first time this season as the El Paso Chihuahuas (13-16) earned the 11-0 series finale victory on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Chihuahuas used three separate three-run innings to force a split in the six-game series at three wins apiece.

Round Rock starter LHP Wes Benjamin (1-2, 6.97) suffered the night's loss, allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout in his 3.0 innings on the mound. El Paso starter RHP Daniel Camarena (2-2, 3.18) claimed the win with a scoreless 6.0-inning outing while striking out four.

El Paso jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning with its first multi-run frame of the contest after C Luis Campusano and 2B Gosuke Katoh tallied back-to-back singles before Campusano scored on an error. Katoh followed across home on a base hit from Pedro Florimón, who later scored on a single from DH Michael Cantu.

The Chihuahuas doubled their lead to 6-0 in the fifth when CF John Andreoli, 1B Nick Tanielu and Campusano all drew walks, loading the bases. Florimón hit a double to right-center field, scoring Andreoli and Tanielu. Campusano crossed home for the third run on a sacrifice fly from RF Ben Ruta.

Solo runs came across for El Paso in both the seventh and eighth innings. Campusano hit a leadoff home run in the seventh before the next three batters were knocked out via fly balls. 3B Ivan Castillo put El Paso up 8-0 in the eighth, finding home after reaching on a groundout, advancing to third on an Andreoli single and scoring on an Express error.

El Paso's final three runs were plated in the ninth as Florimón, who tallied his third run of the contest, and Ruta scored thanks to a triple from LF Tucupita Marcano. Marcano followed on a Round Rock error, securing the 11-0 shutout.

Round Rock travels to face the Sugar Land Skeeters in its next six-game series starting on Thursday, June 10. The Express' starting pitcher is to be announced and will face rehabbing Houston Astros RHP Lance McCullers Jr., who will be making his first rehab appearance in the start. First pitch at Constellation Field is set for 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.