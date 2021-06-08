Home Run Derby, Series Land in Aviators Favor

Aviators 5 (16-14), Isotopes 4 (9-21) - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes flexed their muscles for the second consecutive game as they hit three solo homers, coming from the bats of Danny Edgeworth, Taylor Motter and Ryan Vilade ... Vilade and Edgeworth each went 2-for-4 ... Albuquerque had two on and two outs in the ninth inning when Danny Edgeworth struck out swinging to end the contest.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Southpaw Ian Clarkin (0-3) made his third start of the season and took the loss after surrendering six hits and four earned runs (including two long balls) in five innings ... Jack Wynkoop pitched around three walks to deliver two scoreless frames ... Chad Smith gave up a solo homer to Austin Allen in the eighth inning for what proved to be the difference in the game ... Justin Lawrence pitched a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

TOPES TIDBITS: After there were only five total home runs hit in the first four games of this series, the Topes and Las Vegas combined for 15 long balls the last two days ... Francisco Peña and Frank Schwindel took Clarkin deep for consecutive solo homers in the first, marking the second time Albuquerque's pitching staff gave up back-to-back home runs this season, as it also took place on May 23 vs. Oklahoma City ... The Isotopes dropped to 2-4 in day games this year ... Albuquerque is 19-41 in American League style games (where the DH is used) dating back to April 28, 2019 in Salt Lake.

ON DECK: Triple-A West will take their weekly day off tomorrow and the Isotopes open a season-long 12-game road swing Thursday night in the Beehive State, as they begin a six-game series with the Salt Lake Bees. RHP José Mujica (0-4, 9.74) is slated to start for Albuquerque against Bees right-hander Jake Faria (2-1, 5.68). Following the set in Utah, the Topes head to Reno and face off with the Aces for six more before returning home Thursday, June 24.

