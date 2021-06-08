OKC Splits Double Dip with Sugar Land

Game 1

OKC Dodgers - 4

Sugar Land - 2

Game 2

Sugar Land - 3

OKC Dodgers - 2

Monday, June 7, 2021 - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, Okla.

Game 1 Summary: The Skeeters took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on consecutive run-scoring hits with two outs. Still trailing, 2-0, in the fourth inning, the Dodgers scored three runs despite collecting one hit. There were three walks in the inning, including one with the bases loaded drawn by Zach Reks to get the Dodgers on the board. Later with the bases loaded and two outs, Luke Raley hit a grounder to the right side of the infield that was misplayed by Sugar Land second baseman Alex De Goti. Two runs scored and put the Dodgers ahead, 3-2. Hamlet Marte hit a solo homer in the sixth inning to give the Dodgers some breathing room. With two outs in the seventh inning, Sugar Land drew three consecutive walks to load the bases, but Kevin Quackenbush got Bryan De La Cruz hit into a game-ending forceout at second base.

Game 2 Summary: Sugar Land (19-9) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning without a hit, using three walks and an error to their advantage. Abraham Toro hit a two-run homer in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-0. Through the first five innings, the Dodgers (12-17) were held to no runs and one hit by Skeeters starting pitcher Ryan Hartman. Following a double by Keibert Ruiz, Rangel Ravelo smashed a two-run homer to center field to cut the deficit to one in the sixth inning. The Dodgers still trailed, 3-2, in their final at-bat. A two-out error by Miguelangel Sierra put the tying run on base, but Skeeters closer Ronel Blanco struck out Cristian Santana to end the game.

Of Note:

-Each team finished with three hits in both games of the doubleheader. The Skeeters combined for five runs and six hits, while the Dodgers scored six runs and tallied six hits. Each team also only totaled seven at-bats with runners in scoring position over the two games combined.

-OKC entered Monday averaging over eight runs per game and nearly 11 hits per game over their previous 14 contests, batting .300 as a team. However, they were held 6-for-47 (.128) across the two games. The team's streak of 11 straight games scoring at least four runs came to an end in Game 2.

-The Dodgers pitching staff held Sugar Land 6-for-43 (.140) over the two games and allowed four earned runs in 14.0 innings. The bullpen combined to throw 6.2 scoreless innings throughout the doubleheader and allowed just one hit, but did issue nine walks.

-Rangel Ravelo was the only Dodger to hit safely in both games, extending his hitting streak to 13 games. He went 2-for-6 and hit his team-leading eighth home run of the season in Game 2. During his current hitting streak, Ravelo is 23-for-45 (.511) with six homers and 17 RBI.

-OKC starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson earned a third consecutive win with 5.0 solid innings in Game 1, allowing two runs and three hits, with one walk and five strikeouts. Over his last three games, Wilkerson is 3-0 and has allowed a total of two runs and eight hits over 16.2 innings while notching 19 strikeouts.

-Hamlet Marte hit his first home run of the season and his first career Triple-A homer with a solo blast in the sixth inning of Game 1.

-The Dodgers turned a season-high three double plays in Game 2, with ground ball double plays in three consecutive innings between the fourth and sixth.

What's Next: The Dodgers and Skeeters wrap-up a six-game series starting at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday with the Dodgers looking to win the series. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

