Keel Keeps Round Rock at Bay

June 8, 2021







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored three runs in the second inning and beat the Round Rock Express 4-2 Monday night at Dell Diamond. Chihuahuas starter Jerry Keel allowed one run in 5.2 innings, his longest appearance of the year.

John Andreoli went 2-for-4 atop the El Paso batting order Monday. Pedro Florimón went 1-for-3 with a two-run single in the second inning. Michael Cantu went 1-for-3 with an RBI and now has hits in three consecutive games.

Chihuahuas reliever Mason Thompson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his second save of the series and fifth save of the season. Thompson has pitched three scoreless outings over the last five days in his hometown of Round Rock. The Chihuahuas have won two of the five games at Dell Diamond and have a chance to split the series with a win in the finale on Tuesday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas vs. Express Live | 06/07/21 (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (12-16), Round Rock (19-10)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Dell Diamond. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (1-2, 3.86) vs. Round Rock LHP Wes Benjamin (1-1, 6.14). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

