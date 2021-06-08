Dylan Moore Starts Rehab Assignment with Tacoma, Rainiers Fall to Salt Lake on Monday

TACOMA, WA - Second baseman Dylan Moore singled for Tacoma in his first game on a Major League rehab assignment, and the Salt Lake Bees handed the Rainiers a 9-2 defeat on Monday night at Cheney Stadium. Third baseman Jantzen Witte extended Tacoma's home run streak by launching a 2-run home run in the 7th inning, giving the Rainiers a big fly in 15 straight contests for the first time since June 25-July 15, 2010.

Moore, who was placed on the 10-day IL with a left calf strain on May 19, batted leadoff for Tacoma (14-14) and hit a 6th inning single. The Seattle Mariners infielder stole 2nd base and was stranded there. He was removed from the game after 7 innings.

Right-hander Logan Verrett (2-1) suffered his first loss of the season, giving up 7 runs (4 earned) across 5 innings. The Bees (12-16) pushed across a pair of runs in the opening inning, a run in the 2nd and 3 runs in the 4th inning.

Rainiers lefty Aaron Fletcher pitched back-to-back perfect innings in the 6th and 7th frames, collecting 4 strikeouts.

In the bottom of the 7th inning, Witte belted a 1-0 pitch from Salt Lake southpaw José Quijada to the opposite field, pelting the scoreboard in right-center field for the two-run shot. Designated hitter Eric Campbell also scored on the home run.

Righty Brooks Pounders recorded an out but surrendered a 2-run home run to Brennon Lund before walking two and being swapped out for Vinny Nittoli. Nittoli allowed a single to load the bases but struck out the next two Bees to leave all three runners stranded.

Right-hander Brian Schlitter delivered a 1-2-3 9th inning with 2 strikeouts.

The Rainiers and Bees will wrap up their six-game series on Tuesday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PT as Tacoma southpaw David Huff (0-0) will take the hill.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

