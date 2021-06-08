El Paso Downs Round Rock 4-2 in Monday Night Clash

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (19-10) fell in a 4-2 final to the El Paso Chihuahuas (12-16) on Monday night at Dell Diamond. The Express put a run across in the eighth inning but couldn't maintain the late rally as the Chihuahuas held for the win to pull within 3-2 in the six-game series.

Express starter RHP Drew Anderson (3-2, 2.70) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on four hits while walking three batters and striking out six in his 4.0 innings on the mound. Chihuahuas starter LHP Jerry Keel (1-0, 3.14) earned the win after giving up one run on four hits in 5.2 innings with three walks and two punchouts. Round Rock High School alum RHP Mason Thompson earned the El Paso save with a perfect ninth inning featuring two K's.

Round Rock scored the contest's first run in the first inning when 3B Eli White singled before scoring from first on an RBI single from C John Hicks.

El Paso responded and took the lead in the top of the second as RF Patrick Kivlehan hit a leadoff single before C Luis Campusano drew a walk and 2B Gosuke Katoh knocked a base hit to load the bases. SS Pedro Florimón followed with a single, sending both Kivlehan and Campusano home. Katoh put the Chihuahuas up 3-1 as he scored on a Michael Cantu single.

The Chihuahuas increased their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning as CF John Andreoli crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly from 1B Nick Tanielu.

Round Rock cut El Paso's lead to two with a run in the eighth as LF Delino DeShields was hit by a pitch then White and 1B Curtis Terry both drew walks, loading the bases. 2B Andy Ibáñez walked for the second time in the contest to score DeShields and trim the deficit to 4-2. However, El Paso RHP James Norwood enticed Round Rock C Yohel Pozo into an inning-ending fielder's choice to eliminate the threat.

Round Rock faces El Paso in the series finale on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express' starting pitcher is to be announced and will face Chihuahuas LHP Daniel Camarena (1-2, 3.86). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

