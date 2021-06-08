Skeeters Lose Finale of OKC Road Trip 9-6
June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma) - The Sugar Land Skeeters lost the finale of their road trip to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 9-6 Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The Skeeters jumped out to a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning on a three-run home run from Colton Shaver and RBI double from Lorenzo Quintana. Shaver hit his second home run of the road trip, which was his second career homer at the Triple A level.
The Dodgers cut it to a 4-3 game in the bottom of the fourth before Jake Meyers lined a solo home run to left field to tie the game in the fourth inning. Meyers' home run was his team-leading sixth of the season. Michael Papierski added an RBI in the fifth on an attempted sacrifice bunt.
Oklahoma City took the lead in the bottom half of the fifth on home runs from Andy Burns and D.J Peters. Both home runs came off Skeeters right-hander Ryan Eades, who was handed the losing decision. The Dodgers scored two more runs in the sixth inning on a two-run triple from Luke Raley.
The Skeeters open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field. It's the first-ever trip to Sugar Land for Round Rock and their only visit to Constellation Field of the 2021 season.
