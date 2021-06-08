UIL State Baseball Championships at Dell Diamond Return on June 9

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Road to Round Rock is complete for 20 Texas high school baseball teams! The 2021 UIL State Baseball Championships for Class 1A, 2A, 3A, 5A and 6A are set to return to Dell Diamond from June 9-12 after the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Single-day tickets are available now at RRExpress.com/UIL. All tickets are general admission and $15 each. Children under the age of two do not require a ticket. All tickets purchased prior to coming to Dell Diamond must either be printed at home or saved to be scanned from a mobile device. The ticket windows will not have the capability to print tickets purchased prior to coming to the ballpark in order to expedite the process for those purchasing on the day of the game.

Parking for all 2021 UIL Baseball Tournament games at Dell Diamond is $5 per vehicle per day. Dell Diamond is striving to operate as a cashless facility beginning in 2021, instead preferring credit cards for payment at all storefronts, including the Railyard Team Store and parking lot.

The tournament kicks off Wednesday, June 9 with a pair of 1A Semifinals featuring Kennard against Hubbard at 9:00 a.m. followed by Nazareth against Fayetteville at 12:00 p.m. The Class 2A Semifinals will see Shiner take on New Deal at 4:00 p.m. followed by a nightcap featuring Bosqueville facing off against Garrison at 7:00 p.m.

The first champion of the week will be crowned during the Class 1A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, then the Class 2A State Championship Game will follow at 12:00 p.m.

Barbers Hill will square off against Amarillo at 4:00 p.m. in the Class 5A Semifinals on Thursday afternoon. The second semifinal game on Thursday night pits Hallsville up against local Leander Rouse at 7:00 p.m.

The Class 3A Semifinals are set for the morning of Friday, June 11 with London taking on Brock at 9:00 a.m. followed by Malakoff against Gunter at 12:00 p.m. The Class 6A Semifinals will follow on Friday night as Keller faces Houston Strake Jesuit at 4:00 p.m. before Smithson Valley and Rockwall Heath meet at 7:00 p.m.

The final day of the 2021 UIL State Baseball Championship includes the 3A State Championship Game at 9:00 a.m. followed by the 5A State Championship Game at 12:00 p.m. and the 6A State Championship Game at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

A full schedule for the 2021 UIL State Baseball Championships is below:

Date Time Class Home Team Visiting Team Tickets

Wednesday, June 9 9:00 a.m. 1A Semifinals Kennard Hubbard Click Here

Wednesday, June 9 12:00 p.m. 1A Semifinals Nazareth Fayetteville Click Here

Wednesday, June 9 4:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Shiner New Deal Click Here

Wednesday, June 9 7:00 p.m. 2A Semifinals Bosqueville Garrison Click Here

Thursday, June 10 9:00 a.m. 1A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Thursday, June 10 12:00 p.m. 2A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Thursday, June 10 4:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Barbers Hill Amarillo Click Here

Thursday, June 10 7:00 p.m. 5A Semifinals Hallsville Leander Rouse Click Here

Friday, June 11 9:00 a.m. 3A Semifinals London Brock Click Here

Friday, June 11 12:00 p.m. 3A Semifinals Malakoff Gunter Click Here

Friday, June 11 4:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Keller Houston Strake Jesuit Click Here

Friday, June 11 7:00 p.m. 6A Semifinals Smithson Valley Rockwall Heath Click Here

Saturday, June 12 9:00 a.m. 3A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Saturday, June 12 12:00 p.m. 5A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Saturday, June 12 4:00 p.m. 6A Championship TBD TBD Click Here

Following the UIL State Baseball Championships, Dell Diamond will also host three high school all-star games during the month of June. First up, the Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game is set for Sunday, June 13. The nine-inning contest is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and will feature top Austin-area players from the Class of 2021. Tickets are available now via RRExpress.com. All tickets are general admission and $15 each.

The following weekend, Dell Diamond will host a pair of Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Games. First up, Class of 2021 All-Stars from Class 2A, 3A and 4A will play at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Tickets are available via RRExpress.com. Finally, the Class 5A and 6A All-Stars will take the field on Sunday, June 20 at 12:00 p.m. with tickets available at RRExpress.com. All tickets to the nine-inning all-star games are general admission and $15 each.

Dates for the three high school all-star games at Dell Diamond are below:

Date Time Class Tickets

Sunday, June 13 6:00 p.m. Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game Click Here

Saturday, June 19 12:00 p.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (2A-4A) Click Here

Sunday, June 20 12:00 p.m. Texas High School Baseball Coaches Assn. All-Star Game (5A-6A) Click Here

For additional information about UIL State Baseball Championship ticketing, schedules, parking and more, visit RRExpress.com/UIL. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.