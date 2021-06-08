Aces Notes

Monday Night Magic:

One night after falling short of a nine-run comeback, the Aces completed its come-from-behind victory with three runs in the ninth to down Sacramento, 7-6, on Monday night.

The Aces walked off for the third time during their homestand, trailing by as many as three runs in each win. Matt Lipka registered his first walk-off hit of the season, joining Drew Ellis and Bryan Holaday as the only Aces to end the game in the ninth this year.

Jamie Ritchie belted a solo home run in the bottom of the second, extending his hitting, RBI and run scored streaks to three. Reno's left-fielder has also reached base safely in 10 consecutive at-bats and counting since June 6.

No Breaks, Straight Gas:

The Aces are the scariest team after the sixth frame, leading all of Triple-A with a .318 batting average, 76 runs scored and 23 doubles in the seventh inning or later. The team's batting average sits 57 points ahead of second-place Tacoma's .261 average.

Furthermore, nine Aces have registered at least 10 at-bats and hold a batting average over .300 in the seventh or later. Seth Beer leads the pack with 12 hits, while Jamie Ritchie holds a team-leading .407 batting average with 11 base knocks and eight RBIs.

Reno holds the top spot in Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .305 batting average, while also recording a second-best 83 runs and 128 hits. The Aces totals sit behind High-A East Asheville Tourists' totals with 92 runs scored and 129 hits.

In the eighth inning alone, the Aces lead all of Triple-A West and rank fifth in all of Minor League Baseball with a .302 batting average and 35 hits. Of the 35 hits Reno has knocked in the eighth, its 13 doubles sits atop the MiLB leaderboard.

The Aces lead all of professional baseball in the ninth inning with a .358 batting average and rank second with 30 runs scored, trailing just the Tampa Bay Rays with 31.

Started from the Bottom, Now We Here:

The Aces have rallied in the second half of contests to tie the game or take the lead on nine occasions this season.

For the third time during the team's homestand, Reno has come from behind and walked off in the ninth to down the opposition thanks to Matt Lipka's two-run double to lift the Aces to a 7-6 win over the River Cats on June 6.

Reno toppled Tacoma with a pair of walk-off wins on May 28 and May 30. The Aces erased a four-run deficit to down Rainiers, 8-7, on a walk-off RBI single by Drew Ellis in the top of the 10th. Two days later, a walk-off, three-run homer by Bryan Holaday completed a five-run come-from-behind victory over the Rainiers, 7-6.

Look Out MiLB, Aces Coming Through:

The Aces' bats have been stellar to start the 2021 campaign, registering a Minor League Baseball-leading .291 batting average and 300 hits, while ranking third in runs with 202 and tied for fourth with 65 doubles.

The team also ranks third in Triple-A West with nine triples, while outscoring their opponents, 202-176.

Three active players have recorded at least 20 base knocks, while only two, Seth Beer and Drew Ellis, have registered 10 or more extra-base hits.

Beer leads the team with 31 hits while he holds the top spot in Triple-A West with 13 doubles.

Reno remains atop Triple-A West when ahead in batting average (.308). The Aces also rank second in runs (84), hits (124) and doubles (32), trailing Sugar Land.

Blake Lalli's squad has boasted a 19-10 record through the first 29 games, holding the best record in franchise history over that span. With a win against Sacramento tonight, the Aces will set a new franchise record as the fastest team to reach 20 wins. The 2011 squad holds the previous record, reaching the 20-win plateau in 31 games.

Biggest Little City Pitchers:

Aces starters have recorded a Triple-A West-leading 11 wins while tossing a third-best 122.0 innings.

The Aces' bullpen ranks second in saves with 10, coming in just 13 opportunities.

Aguilar has been stellar out of the bullpen for Reno, going 3-0 in his Triple-A-leading 13 appearances while striking out 15 batters in 11.2 innings. Among the nine other Triple-A relievers with 13 nods out of the bullpen, Aguilar's sits in third with a 2.31 ERA.

Cameron Gann has not allowed a run in 12.2 innings of work since May 10. His scoreless streak ranks first in Triple-A West and third in all of Minor League Baseball's top league.

