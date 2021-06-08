Late-game rally spoils Bishop and Bart's four hit day

June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Reno, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (12-17) lost in deflating, walk-off fashion to the Reno Aces (19-10) despite a two-run ninth-inning lead and four-hit games from catcher Joey Bart and right fielder Braden Bishop.

Leading 6-4 in the ninth, Trevor Hildenberger (0-1) entered to close out the River Cats' would-be third straight win over first place Reno.

Down to their final out, the game looked won when Reno third baseman Drew Ellis skied one to short right field. Yet, the ball got caught in no man's land, and resulted in a run scored, and the winning run on second base. After an intentional walk, center fielder Matt Lipka ended the game with a two-run walk-off single.

Reno had already come back from a multi-run deficit, scoring three runs in the seventh to tie the game at four, but Bart and Bishop were able to ignite a rally to retake the lead.

Bart singled to lead off the eighth and scored on Bishop's triple. Bishop scored three pitches later on a squeeze bunt by third baseman Mitchell Tolman to make it 6-4.

Drawing the start was rehabbing San Francisco right-hander Aaron Sanchez. The seven-year MLB veteran and 2016 All Star allowed two hits, one being a home run to left fielder Jamie Ritchie, over 2.0 innings with 17 of 28 pitches going for strikes.

Left-hander Anthony Banda (2-1, 6.66) looks to rebound and earn a split of the series with a win on Tuesday. He'll rematch right-hander Zach Lee (2-0, 3.27). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

After scoring 10 runs over the first four innings on Sunday, the River Cats took a little longer to heat up. Bart first got them on the board in the fourth, tying the game at one with a solo home run to right field.

With two outs in the fifth, and Tolman on first base, center fielder Bryce Johnson kicked off a string of five-straight singles to make it 4-1, with RBI hits coming from shortstop Arismendy Alcántara, left fielder Jason Krizan, and Bart.

Right-hander Ty Weber piggybacked off Sanchez and was electric in his Triple-A debut. The 2020 undrafted free agent out of the University of Illinois struck out three and allowed three hits and one walk in 4.0 scoreless innings.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.