Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 8, 2021 vs. Salt Lake Bees (6:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (14-14) vs. Salt Lake Bees (12-16)

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 @ 6:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP David Huff (0-0, 2.57) vs. LHP Thomas Pannone (2-2, 6.92)

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: INF Dylan Moore started a rehab assignment on Monday night with Tacoma and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, and the Salt Lake Bees handed the Rainiers a 9-2 defeat at Cheney Stadium.

3B Jantzen Witte extended Tacoma's home run streak to 15 straight games with an opposite field, 2-run home run in the bottom of the 7th inning for Tacoma's only tallies.

RHP Logan Verrett pitched 5 innings and surrendered 7 runs (4 earned) on 10 hits while punching out 2. Aaron Fletcher (2 IP, 4 SO) and Brian Schlitter (1 IP, 2 SO) each had scoreless outings.

R CITY SLUGGERS: Jantzen Witte's 7th inning big fly gave Tacoma home runs in each of their last 15 games. The 33 big flies during that stretch are the second most in affiliated pro baseball (Omaha, 36).

14 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 14 games, with Cal Raleigh and Luis Torrens leading the team with 5 long balls apiece.

GET YOUR STREAK ON: Tacoma's 15-game home run streak is the longest active streak in the Triple-A West and bested the club's longest since May 11-25, 2012 (14 games). The Rainiers team record since 2005 is 17 straight games from June 25-July 15, 2010.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 16 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 20).

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 56 players used through 27 games. The team has used 32 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 25 position players.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 1-for-4 by legging out a 9th inning infield single on Monday, extending his season-long hitting streak to 17 games. His batting average now sits at .356. Raleigh is 2nd among all Triple-A West hitters with 12 doubles and 19 XBH (Jo Adell, 21).

Raleigh is also top-10 in the league in batting average (.356), runs (22), total bases (68), SLG (.673), OPS (1.077), RBI (22), and hits (36).

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: During his current 17-game hitting streak, Tacoma's longest of the season, Cal Raleigh is 30-for-73 (.411). Since May 15, Raleigh leads the Triple-A West in hits (30), XBH (15), doubles (9), and ranks top-10 in the league in batting average, total bases (56), RBI (17), OBP (.430), SLG (.767), and OPS (1.198).

Raleigh's streak is the longest active streak in the Triple-A West.

INSERT WITTE CAPTION: Jantzen Witte provided both Tacoma runs with an opposite field home run off the scoreboard on Monday night. Witte has hit safely in 21 of 26 games so far this season and has reached base in 24 contests.

Witte's HR on Monday came against Jose Quijada, and the infielder is now 9-for-30 (.300) vs. left-handed pitching this season.

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tacoma's pitching staff held Salt Lake to a 3-for-11 total with runners in scoring position on Monday night. The Rainiers hurlers rank 2nd in the Triple-A West with RISP in opponent batting average (.221), hits (56) and WHIP (1.27).

DON'T GO ANYWHERE: Aaron Fletcher (1) and Vinny Nittoli (2) stranded all 3 inherited Salt Lake runners on Monday. Nittoli allowed a single to load the bases in the 8th inning but struck out the next 2 batters to leave all 3 runners stranded.

So far this season, only 1 of 5 inherited runners has scored against Nittoli. As a staff, Rainiers hurlers have stranded 62 percent (26-of-42) of inherited baserunners.

ROSTER CHANGES: OF Dillon Thomas had his contract selected by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for his Major League debut. Thomas, a 10-year minor league veteran, entered the season with only 2 career Triple-A at-bats. In 25 games this season, Thomas hit .338 (27-for-80) with 6 HR, 19 RBI and 22 R.

RHP Kendall Graveman was added to the Tacoma roster on Tuesday to start a Major League rehab assignment. In 14 relief appearances with the Mariners this season, Graveman is 1-0 and has converted on all 5 save opportunities. He has not allowed a run in the Majors across 16.2 innings this year.

