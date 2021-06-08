Skeeters to Host Food Drive Partnered with Circle K and Houston Food Bank
June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that they're partnering with Circle K and the Houston Food Bank to host five food drives at Constellation Field. The first food drive will take place on Thursday, June 10, as the Skeeters open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express.
The Skeeters will offer $3 off a grassland ticket to their June 10 game for those donating at least three items. Donations can be brought from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. to the will-call window of the Regions Bank Box Office in front of Constellation Field.
The Houston Food Bank has listed the following items as most-needed (all items must be within their expiration date):
Peanut Butter
Crackers
Granola bars and other protein snacks
Canned tuna meat - preferably pull top
Cereal
Oatmeal
Canned soup and ravioli -preferably pull top
Rice
Beans
Donations will help those affected by the recent weather events in the Houston area as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Skeeters will also be hosting food drives through Circle K and the Houston Food Bank on July 29, Aug. 19, Sept. 2 and Sept. 16.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
For updates and more information on the Skeeters, please visit sugarlandskeeters.com and follow the Skeeters on Facebook, Instagram (@sugarlandskeeters) and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters).
