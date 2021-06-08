Thaiss & Lund Knock in Nine RBIs in Bees Win

Matt Thaiss and Brennon Lund combined to drive in all of the runs, as the Salt Lake Bees rolled to a 9-2 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Monday night. Thaiss took care of business early, as he belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning, an RBI triple in the third and another two-run shot in the fourth. Lund was responsible for the rest, as he came through with an RBI single in the fourth, a run scoring triple in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria (1-1) earned the victory, as he tossed five scoreless innings. Barria allowed just two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. A.J. Ramos also pitched a scoreless frame and Felix Pena did not allow a run in the final two innings to close out the game. Luis Rengifo and Scott Schebler each added two hits, as the Bees claim the series win, having taken three out of the four games with one left on Tuesday.

