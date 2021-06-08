RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today announced that right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters and is scheduled to start the team's game Thursday night.

The Skeeters open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.

McCullers Jr. has not appeared in a game since being placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 23 with right shoulder soreness.

The 2017 All-Star and World Series Champion has gone 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA (17 ER/51.2 IP) in nine starts with the Astros this season.

