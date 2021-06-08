RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters
June 8, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today announced that right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will begin a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Sugar Land Skeeters and is scheduled to start the team's game Thursday night.
The Skeeters open a six-game series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Constellation Field.
McCullers Jr. has not appeared in a game since being placed on the 10-Day Injured List on May 23 with right shoulder soreness.
The 2017 All-Star and World Series Champion has gone 3-1 with a 2.96 ERA (17 ER/51.2 IP) in nine starts with the Astros this season.
Single-game Skeeters tickets are on sale through the month of June. People can visit sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets to purchase their tickets today.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from June 8, 2021
- Home Run Derby, Series Land in Aviators Favor - Albuquerque Isotopes
- RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Aces Notes - Reno Aces
- Dylan Moore Starts Rehab Assignment with Tacoma, Rainiers Fall to Salt Lake on Monday - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 8, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Skeeters to Host Food Drive Partnered with Circle K and Houston Food Bank - Sugar Land Skeeters
- Thaiss & Lund Knock in Nine RBIs in Bees Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Las Vegas Aviators Host Intrastate Rival Reno and Tacoma in 12-Game Homestand - Las Vegas Aviators
- UIL State Baseball Championships at Dell Diamond Return on June 9 - Round Rock Express
- Late-game rally spoils Bishop and Bart's four hit day - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces Storm Back to Walk off River Cats 7-6 - Reno Aces
- Isotopes Furious Comeback Bid Comes up Just Short Monday Night - Albuquerque Isotopes
- OKC Splits Double Dip with Sugar Land - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- El Paso Downs Round Rock 4-2 in Monday Night Clash - Round Rock Express
- Keel Keeps Round Rock at Bay - El Paso Chihuahuas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sugar Land Skeeters Stories
- RHP Lance McCullers Jr. to Make Rehab Assignment Start with Skeeters
- Skeeters to Host Food Drive Partnered with Circle K and Houston Food Bank
- Abraham Toro Powers Skeeters to Split of OKC Doubleheader
- Skeeters Drop First Game in OKC Doubleheader 4-2
- Skeeters Win First Game in OKC 8-5