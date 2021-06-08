Aces Storm Back to Walk off River Cats 7-6

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces came back to win yet another game in walkoff fashion, this time storming back to score three in the ninth and win 7-6 on a walkoff single by Matt Lipka. The walkoff is the third of this homestand.

Jamie Ritchie opened up the scoring tonight, with a solo shot to right field making it 1-0 in the bottom of the second. The shot made it three-straight games with a homer, and three straight with an RBI and run.

Joey Bart tied the game in the top of the fourth with another solo shot in the top of the fourth, making it 1-1.

In the top of the fifth, Sacramento would put up three runs on six singles to make it 4-1 going into the home half.

Reno wouldn't answer until the bottom of the seventh, when Henry Ramos drove in Ritchie to make it 4-2. Two batters later, Daulton Varsho hit a bases-loaded two-out double to score two and tie the game at four runs apiece.

Sacramento answered in the top of the eighth, scoring twice to make it 6-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Andrew Young was hit by a pitch with one out followed by a single from Seth Beer to move the lead runner to third. In the following at-bat, Drew Ellis dropped a single in between Sacramento's second baseman and right fielder to bring Young into score, 6-5.

After an intentional walk to Jamie Ritchie to load the bases, Matt Lipka walked off with a two-run single through the left side and downed the River Cats, 7-6.

