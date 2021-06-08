Las Vegas Aviators Host Intrastate Rival Reno and Tacoma in 12-Game Homestand

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of a six-game series on Thursday, June 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The third homestand will feature a season-long 12 games against the Aces (Thursday-Tuesday, June 10-15) and the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from Thursday-Tuesday, June 17-22. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the two 12:05 p.m. matinee contests on Sunday, June 13 and June 20 (Father's Day). Triple-A West will have a league-wide off day on Wednesday, June 16.

Two games on the homestand will be broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition. The televised games are Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 19. YurView will broadcast 10 games live during the 2021 campaign.

The Aviators, 15-14, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-long 12-game road trip this afternoon against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.

TRIPLE-A WEST: Formerly the Pacific Coast League (118 years, 1903-2020), Triple-A West will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Skeeters.

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Thursday, June 10: $2.00 Beer Night, presented by AutoNation

Friday, June 11: Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by AutoNation

Saturday, June 12: Aviators Auto Shades, presented by AutoNation*

Tuesday, June 15: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), presented by Cox

Thursday, June 17: $2.00 Beer Night, presented by Credit One Bank

Friday, June 18: Aviators T-Shirt Night, presented by Credit One Bank+

Saturday, June 19: Aviators Team Posters, presented by Credit One Bank

Sunday, June 20 (Father's Day): Aviators Team Posters, presented by Findlay Chevy

Monday, June 21: Pride Night, presented by Findlay Chevy

Tuesday, June 22: Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), presented by Findlay Chevy

*first 1,500 fans; +first 2,000 fans

2021 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 12 dates, Las Vegas total is 58,651 for an average of 4,888 (50% capacity from May 6-11; May 20-25; 100% capacity beginning June 10). The season-high crowd was 5,235 vs. Salt Lake on May 21 and the Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,710,596.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE_:_ In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada. Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2021 campaign will mark the 12th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators lead the series 10-games-to-5

2020: MiLB season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

2021: Reno Aces lead the series 4-games-to-2

Reno's roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to _Baseball America_: catcher Daulton Varsho (No. 2) and right-handed pitcher Corbin Martin (No. 10).

Tacoma's roster features two of the top 10 prospects in the Mariners organization, according to _Baseball America_: outfielder Jarred Kelenic (No. 2) and catcher Cal Raleigh (No. 7). Four former Las Vegas 51s/Aviators players are members of the Rainiers roster: INF/OF Eric Campbell (2013-16, 2019), RHP Ryan Dull (2019), INF/OF Ty Kelly (2016, 2018) and RHP Logan Verrett (2014-16).

Copa de la Diversión, MiLB's season-long "Fun Cup" celebration of Hispanic communities across the baseball landscape, returns in 2021 with its most packed itinerary yet. Nearly two-thirds of Minor League teams will participate in the initiative this year -- the largest percentage of clubs in the five-year history of the program -- and the logos, uniforms and identities are as vibrant than ever.

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): The Aviators will transform to Reyes de Plata and will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series that took place during the 2019 campaign. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season.

Following an off-day on Wednesday, June 23, the Aviators will embark on a six-game road trip to Salt Lake City, Utah to face the Bees, Triple-Affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The series will run from Thursday-Tuesday, June 24-29.

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on Raider Nation Radio AM 920, which will carry live all 120 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 21st season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Individual Game Tickets: Aviators tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com.

Hospitality group areas, including suites, party decks and the pool area in right-center field are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

About Las Vegas Aviators®

The Las Vegas Aviators® have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The 2021 campaign will mark the 39th season in the Silver State as a proud member of Triple-A professional baseball of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL) and the second season in Las Vegas Ballpark (10,000). The Aviators led all minor league baseball in 2019 attendance with a total of 650,934 for an average of 9,299. Las Vegas recorded 47 sellouts and 23 crowds of 10,000+.

The Stars (1983-2000)/51s (2001-18)/Aviators (2019) have reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (36 seasons at Cashman Field, 1983-2018; Las Vegas Ballpark, 2019). The Aviators are also in their second season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics and the franchise won the PCL championship in 1986 and 1988.

