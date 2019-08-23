Isotopes Fall to Grizzlies, 8-2
August 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Grizzlies 8 (57-73), Isotopes 2 (56-74) - Isotopes Park, Albuquerque, N.M.
TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman took the loss, falling to 6-8 on the season. The right-hander allowed four runs on 10 hits over 6.0 innings, striking out six and walking none ... Joe Harvey and Harrison Musgrave each allowed two runs in their respective innings of relief ...
AT THE DISH: Drew Butera was the only Isotope with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 ... Josh Fuentes and Drew Weeks each hit their 17th home runs of 2019.
TOPES TIDBITS: The home runs by Weeks and Fuentes mark the fifth time this season the Isotopes have gone back-to-back .. Grizzlies pitcher JJ Hoover struck out 11 Isotopes.
ON DECK: Saturday - Fresno Grizzlies at Albuquerque Isotopes, 6:35 p.m. MT - Isotopes Park ... Fan Appreciation Night presented by Floor & Decor ... Fireworks presented by US Bank
PROBABLES: Isotopes: LHP Chris Rusin (2-4, 5.27), Grizzlies: RHP Paolo Espino (7-3, 4.89)
