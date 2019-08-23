Ninth Inning Rally Drops Iowa
August 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - Former Iowa Cub Tim Federowicz knocked in the winning run in the ninth inning for Nashville as the Sounds (60-68) defeated the I-Cubs (69-61) 3-1, Friday at Principal Park.
A leadoff walk to Zach Granite turned into the game's first run with a stolen base and an Andy Ibanez double. From there, Adbert Alzolay allowed just three more base runners and no runs as he struck out seven through 4.2 innings.
The I-Cubs tied the game in the second as they also took advantage of a free pass to Mark Zagunis. A Phillip Evans single pushed the runner to third before Johnny Field knocked in the tying run with a single to left.
Dakota Mekkes came on in relief and kept the cruise control on for Iowa. The righty worked 1.1 innings, walked one and struck out three before giving way to Randy Rosario in the seventh. Rosario spun 2.0 scoreless frames before the Sounds took the lead to stay.
Duane Underwood Jr. (L, 2-7) gave up three-straight hits to open the ninth with Federowicz's two-RBI single delivering the knockout blow. It was Iowa's seventh loss of the season when tied after eight.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Among the 13 Iowa players to appear in the game, 10 have suited up for Chicago this season.
- Taylor Davis went 2-for-3 for his first multi-hit game since July 13.
- Ben Zobrist was 0-for-4 in his first rehab game at Principal Park.
Iowa and Nashville play the middle contest of the three-game set at 7:08 p.m., Saturday at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com .
