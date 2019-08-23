Aces Fall to Bees in Game 1

August 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





Four Salt Lake pitchers combine on a four hitter, as the Bees downed the Reno Aces 5-3 on Thursday night. Starter Nick Tropeano (4-6) earned the win, as he went five innings and allowed just two runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Jose Rodriguez gave up one run in his two innings, while Zac Ryan and Jake Jewell each worked a scoreless inning with Jewell earning his eighth save of the season.

Kaleb Cowart's RBI single gave the Bees a 1-0 lead in the first, but Reno received a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Salt Lake regained the lead in the second on a run scoring single by Jo Adell, but the Aces again tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a leadoff homer by former Bee Alberto Rosario. The Bees grabbed the lead for good in the third, as Jose Rojas singled and scored on a triple by Cowart, who came home on a Jarrett Parker ground out. Reno would get a run in the seventh, but Salt Lake would get an insurance run on an RBI single by Adell. Cowart and Adell led the Bees 13 hit attack with three hits and two runs batted in each.

