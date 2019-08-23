OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 23, 2019

August 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (59-69) vs. San Antonio Missions (75-54)

Game #129 of 139/Road #68 of 70 (32-35)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (8-6, 4.54) vs. SA-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (7-2, 3.59)

Friday, August 23, 2019 | Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium | San Antonio, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open their final road series of the season against the San Antonio Missions at 7:05 p.m. at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium. The Dodgers have lost three straight games, as well as eight of their last 11 games.

Last Game: Thursday's series finale against Nashville was canceled due to rain in OKC. But on Wednesday, a three-run homer put Nashville in the lead in the second inning on the way to a 7-2 win against the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With two runners on in the second inning, Jett Bandy smacked a three-run homer out to left-center field for a 3-0 lead. Nashville extended its lead in the fifth when Ronald Guzmán scored on a wild pitch. OKC got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. Cameron Perkins led off with a single before Zach McKinstry hit a two-run homer to cut Nashville's lead to 4-2. Guzmán, who finished the night 4-for-4, connected on a solo homer in the seventh inning to extend Nashville's lead to 5-2. Nashville then scored two more runs in the eighth inning, aided by four Dodgers errors in the inning. Nashville starting pitcher Tim Dillard (8-8) picked up the win, holding OKC to two runs and seven hits over 7.0 innings. He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts. Dodgers starting pitcher Logan Bawcom (1-3) was charged with the loss, allowing four runs and seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Daniel Corcino (8-6) makes his team-leading 18th start of the season tonight...Corcino was charged with the loss in his last start Aug. 17 in Round Rock. He held the Express to two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings with three walks and six strikeouts. He finished his outing with three scoreless frames and induced two double plays, but the Dodgers were shut out, 2-0...Like most Dodgers pitchers, Corcino has had trouble keeping the ball in the park lately. He's allowed 10 homers over his last three starts, accounting for all 15 runs as well as 10 of the 17 hits he's allowed in 15.2 IP...In July, Corcino went 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. He allowed 10 runs (eight earned) and 20 hits over a combined 30.0 IP with 11 walks, 19 K's and a .183 opponent average. During the month, Corcino ranked second among PCL qualified pitchers in ERA, second in opponent average and third in WHIP...For the season, Corcino ranks among PCL leaders with a .240 AVG (T-2nd), 4.56 ERA (6th), 1.34 WHIP (T-6th), .570 winning percentage (8th) and eight wins (T-10th)...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and K's (102)...He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Tonight is Corcino's fourth start of the season against the Missions and he enters the contest 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA over 17.0 IP. He has allowed a combined six runs and 13 hits, five walks and racked up 16 K's while holding the Missions to a .213 average.

Against the Missions: 2019: 6-7 2018: N/A All-time: 6-7 At SA: 1-4

This marks the fourth and final series of the season between OKC and San Antonio and second series between the teams at Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium...San Antonio is in second place in the American Southern Division standings, trailing division leader Round Rock by 1.5 games...OKC enters the current series with four straight wins against the Missions after sweeping a three-game series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Aug. 19-21. The three-game set was high-scoring affair, with an aggregate score of 32-19...The teams last played in San Antonio April 25-28 with the Missions winning the first four games before OKC won the series finale to avoid a sweep...San Antonio joined the league for 2019 as the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate following the relocation of the Colorado Springs franchise. The Missions previously played in the Double-A Texas League from 1968-2018...In the last three meetings between OKC and San Antonio combined, OKC scored 32 runs with 33 hits and 11 homers. Over the first 10 meetings this season, the Dodgers batted just .199 with 27 runs and seven home runs.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI Wednesday for his third straight multi-hit game. He now has an eight-game hitting streak, going 13-for-27. He has hit safely in 15 of his first 16 games with OKC going 27-for-56 (.482) with six doubles, a triple, seven homers, 25 RBI and 14 runs. He's tallied eight multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games, including four games with three or more RBI...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 21 of his last 23 games, batting .488 (39x80) with a .549 OBP, .825 SLG and 26 RBI...Since joining OKC Aug. 4, McKinstry paces the PCL or is tied for first in OPS (1.472), AVG (.481) and SLG (.963). He is also tied for third in RBI (22) and hits (26) and is fourth in OBP (.509). (*His stats from the first game on Aug. 20 - during which he went 1-for-2 with a three-run homer and walk - are officially recorded as occurring on May 10, thus the disparity in his total stats with OKC and his stats since Aug. 4.)

Simply De-Lux: Gavin Lux was held without a hit Wednesday for just the fifth time in 42 games with OKC, but he drew two walks and has reached base safely in 41 of his first 42 Triple-A games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .410/.500/.763/1.263. He has 71 hits, 21 multi-hit games, 33 XBH, 38 RBI and 50 runs scored. During that time, Lux's OBP ranks first among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his AVG and hits are second, OPS is third, SLG is fourth, runs are tied for fourth, 132 total bases are tied for sixth and extra-base hits are tied for sixth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began tracking the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .352 and his 152 total hits are fifth in the domestic Minors.

Mound Maladies: Wednesday marked the 10th time in 19 games this month - and the fifth time in six games - the Dodgers allowed seven or more runs, as Nashville scored 31 runs over the first three games of the last series. Opponents have totaled 145 runs and 201 hits, with 47 homers and 92 extra-base hits, batting .301 overall (201x667). OKC's 7.26 ERA this month is the second-highest in the domestic Minors (Fresno -- 7.45 ERA) and OKC has allowed the fourth-most runs. Starting pitchers have posted a 7.59 ERA and relievers have a 6.78 ERA with seven blown saves. On Wednesday, Logan Bawcom turned in the team's first start this month of at least 6.0 innings...For the season, OKC has allowed 789 runs, which is a new single-season record during the club's modern PCL era (previously 764 in 2002).

Dinger Details: Zach McKinstry tallied the Dodgers' lone home run of the night Wednesday as OKC has hit 29 homers over 19 games in August. OKC's 91 homers since July 1 are the third-most in all of professional baseball, trailing only Las Vegas (115) and the New York Yankees (94)...However, the 47 home runs allowed by the Dodgers in August are the most among all teams in the Minors. The team has allowed at least one homer in eight straight games (21 HR) and in 11 of the last 12 games (29 HR). Opponents have gone deep at least twice in five of the last six games and nine of the last 12.

Kings of K's: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,189 strikeouts this season after recording at least nine strikeouts for the third straight game Wednesday. The Dodgers have notched 24 more than second-place Sacramento despite throwing 42.1 fewer innings...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,291 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

Around the Horn: Last night was the first time the Dodgers had a game outright canceled since Aug. 31, 2016 vs. Memphis...The Dodgers have dropped three straight series openers, as well as four of the last five...Edwin Ríos' 14-game hitting streak in games with OKC came to an end Wednesday. During the streak, he went 21-for-52 (.404) with 15 extra-base hits, nine homers, 22 RBI, 12 walks and 18 runs. It was his longest hitting streak since a 16-gamer in 2016 with High-A Rancho Cucamonga...The Dodgers' five errors Wednesday marked the team's most in one game since committing five April 16, 2018 against New Orleans. OKC has committed an error in eight straight games (15 E) and in nine of the last 10 games (17 E)...Wednesday marked the seventh straight game in which the Dodgers were outhit by their opponent.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.