Duke City Dominance: J.J. Hoover shines in 8-2 Fresno triumph

August 23, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Albuquerque, NM - The Fresno Grizzlies (57-73) bested the Albuquerque Isotopes (56-74) 8-2 Friday evening from "The Lab." J.J. Hoover (5-6, win) kept the Albuquerque bats quiet as he dazzled for a season-high seven innings. Hoover struck out 11, tying Kyle McGowin (May 12) for the most punchouts by a Fresno starter this year. Both games came against the Isotopes.

Yadiel Hernandez headlined the Grizzlies offense with a four-hit night. It was his third four-hit contest this season. One of Hernandez's four knocks left the yard, his 29th longball of the year. Brandon Snyder also went deep, matching Hernandez for the club-high in homers. Both players moved into a tie with Scott McClain (2008) for sixth all-time in single-season clouts. They trail A.J. Reed's 2017 total by five.

For the second straight game, Collin Cowgill enjoyed a pinch-hit, two-run dinger. Cowgill has 12 taters on the year. Alec Keller reached base three times, including two doubles. Jake Noll added three knocks and a pair of runs. Raudy Read also collected a multi-hit contest and recorded his fifth RBI in his past three affairs. Lefty Sam Freeman fanned a pair in his Fresno debut.

Albuquerque plated both of their runs in the fourth frame thanks to solo shots. Drew Weeks and Josh Fuentes went back-to-back, both relishing their 17th blasts of the year. Jeff Hoffman (6-8) suffered the defeat after six innings of work. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- RHP J.J. Hoover (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 11 K)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (4-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R)

- 2B Brandon Snyder (2-5, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Alec Keller (2-3, 2 2B, RBI, R, BB)

Top Performers: Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B Josh Fuentes (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Drew Weeks (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- C Drew Butera (2-3)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Saturday August 24 Albuquerque Isotopes (Away) RHP Paolo Espino (Fresno) vs. LHP Chris Rusin (Albuquerque) 5:35 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: The 2017 Grizzlies' franchise record of 200 home runs is in peril; this year's club is ahead of the pace, tracking to hit 205 homers (190, 10 games left). While baseballs may be different this season, the 2017 PCL schedule was 142 games when Fresno led all of Minor League Baseball in home runs. The 2019 Grizzlies will play 140 games or fewer.

