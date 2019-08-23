Missions Take Series Opener against OKC

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and never looked back on their way to a 4-2 victory Friday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Aaron Wilkerson and Freddy Peralta dominated on the mound and Tyler Austin's home run proved to be the difference maker.

The Missions got the scoring going in the bottom of the second inning. Travis Shaw started things off with a lead-off walk followed by Tyrone Taylor's hit by pitch. Nate Orf responded with an RBI single to give the Missions an early 1-0 advantage.

In the following inning, the Missions added two more runs. After a two-out double from Corey Ray, Tyler Austin launched a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Missions a 3-0 lead. The home run was his second since joining the Missions.

After two scoreless innings, the Missions added an insurance run in the sixth inning. With two outs, Troy Stokes Jr. drove in Jake Hager on an RBI single to give the Missions a 4-0 lead.

The Dodgers tried to make things interesting in the top of the ninth inning. After a lead-off walk to D.J. Peters, Peters scored two at-bats later thanks to a sacrifice fly from Jose Lobaton. Zach Reks, after doubling earlier in the inning, scored on a passed ball from Gosewisch to make it a 4-2 Missions lead.

Aaron Wilkerson started for the Missions. In five innings of work, he allowed two hits, two walks, no runs, and struck out five batters. This was his first scoreless outing with the Missions since June 5th. With the win, he improves to 8-2 on the season.

Freddy Peralta dominated in his second appearance since joining the Missions. In two innings, he allowed no runs, two hits, and struck out five batters.

Daniel Corcino was the starting pitcher for the Dodgers. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, three walks, and struck out nine batters in five innings pitched. With the loss, he falls to 8-7 on the year.

The Missions continue their three-game series with the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Nelson Wolff Stadium Saturday night. Right-hander Trey Supak (1-1, 9.82) is scheduled to start for San Antonio against right-hander Justin De Fratus (2-4, 6.64). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improved to 76-54 on the season.

Tyrone Taylor extended his season-long hitting streak to 10 games after collecting a base hit in the third inning

Travis Shaw walked four times which tied his career high for most walks in a game. This is the third time he has done so and first time since 2013.

Aaron Wilkerson tossed his first scoreless outing with the Missions since June 5 against Salt Lake.

Missions catcher Tuffy Gosewisch appeared in his 1,000th career MiLB game.

