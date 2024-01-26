Iowa's Late Rally Falls Short in 6-3 Loss to San Diego
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild nearly rallied twice from two-goal deficits but fell 6-3 to the San Diego Gulls at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night. Steven Fogarty recorded a goal and an assist while Mason Shaw scored his first goal of the season in the loss.
San Diego jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period following a pair of goals from Pavol Regenda. Regenda opened the scoring when he corralled a centering pass from Tyson Hinds and elevated a shot over the glove of Peyton Jones (22 saves) at 11:37.
Regenda's second tally came 29 seconds later when he jammed home another net front pass from Hinds.
Iowa rallied to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the first intermission. After Brenden Miller fired a shot toward the net, Sammy Walker swatted the puck to Nic Petan, who buried his opportunity from the left circle past Tomas Suchanek (24 saves) at 4:58.
Fogarty equalized with 1:29 to play in the period. Kevin Conley threw a pass to the front of the net that bounced to Fogarty in the left circle, where he ripped a short side shot over Suchanek's shoulder.
The Wild outshot the Gulls 9-8 in the opening 20 minutes.
The two teams played a scoreless middle frame. Iowa outshot San Diego 21-16 through two periods.
Jaxsen Wiebe restored the lead for San Diego 5:52 into the third period when he jammed home a rebound chance at the left post.
Andrew Agozzino put the Gulls up 4-2 at 11:42 of the third when he one-timed the rebound of Trevor Carrick's point shot past Jones.
Shaw and the Wild responded 4:06 later. Caedan Bankier and Fogarty combined to set up Shaw in the slot for a one-timer past the glove of Suchanek.
San Diego closed out the contest with a pair of empty-net goals from Nikita Nesterenko and Nathan Gaucher at 17:45 and 19:18, respectively.
The Gulls outshot the Wild 28-27. Iowa went 0-for-2 on the power play while San Diego was held scoreless on three-man advantage opportunities.
Iowa and San Diego square off again on Country Night on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The game will feature a postgame concert by Mitchell Tenpenny for all fans in attendance.
