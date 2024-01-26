Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (14-2-1-2; 31 pts.) vs. San Diego Gulls (13-17-6-0; 32 pts.)
The Iowa Wild face the San Diego Gulls on Friday at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena on Military Appreciation Night, presented by 72 Degrees Heating & Cooling. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a packing cube giveaway presented by 72 Degrees Heating & Cooling and STAR 102.5. Fans are invited to contribute to the team's food drive, presented by Furniture Options, benefiting Food Bank of Iowa.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 10-7-2-1 (5-3-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 5-4-1-1 at San Diego)
Last Time: Iowa picked up a 2-1 win at San Diego in overtime on Jan. 13... Jake Lucchini scored at 9:03 of the third period to send the game to overtime... Ryan O'Rourke scored 1:31 into the extra session... Zane McIntyre turned aside 30-of-31 shots
2022-23: Iowa posted a 3-1-0-0 record against San Diego last season... The Wild swept the Gulls in San Diego in March before splitting an April series at Wells Fargo Arena... Nic Petan led Iowa with nine points (3-6=9) against San Diego... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-0-0 with three goals allowed against the Gulls
TEAM NOTES
DOWN THE STRETCH: The Wild have scored five goals over the last two third periods... Monday's three-goal third period marked the first time Iowa had scored three goals in a period since Dec. 22... The Wild recorded 18 shots in the final 20 minutes, two short of their single period season high (20, P1, Dec. 20 at MIL)
DEFENSIVE BATTLES: Iowa has not played a game in which a team posted double-digit shot totals in all three periods since Dec. 30 vs. Colorado... The last time the Wild recorded double-digit shot totals in each period came on Dec. 8 vs. Milwaukee
SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa scored the only power-play goal of the season series on Jan. 12 at San Diego (1-for-13)... The Gulls are scoreless on four man advantage opportunities against the Wild
FRESH FACE
The Minnesota Wild acquired defenseman Will Butcher from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Maxim Cajkovic on Thursday
Butcher won the Hobey Baker Memorial Award and NCAA National Championship with the University of Denver in 2017
Butcher led New Jersey Devils defensemen in points in 2017-18 (5-39=44) and led Texas Stars defensemen in points in 2022-23 (6-37=43)
WHO'S HOT?
Adam Beckman has scored Iowa's first goal in three consecutive games
Beckman is riding a four-game point streak (4-1=5)
Brenden Miller recorded his first career AHL two-point performance on Wednesday (0-2=2)
Miller currently owns a career-high three-game point streak (0-4=4)
Michael Milne has posted three points (1-2=3) in his last two games
