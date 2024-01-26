Crunch Halt Rocket, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch are on a five-game winning streak and advance to 23-12-2-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 3-3-0-0 in the eight-game season series against Laval.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt stopped 29-of-31 shots in victory. Jakub Dobes turned aside 22-of-25 between the pipes for the Rocket. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down Laval's lone man-advantage.

The Crunch jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead early in the game. They opened scoring off slick tic-tac-toe passing just 1:48 in. Jack Thompson sent the puck over to Joe Carroll on the left side. He immediately threw it right back across the slot for Felix Robert to send in on the back door with a one-timer. Five minutes later, Gabriel Fortier doubled the lead with a goal on the breakaway. Laval stole one back with 6:12 remaining in the opening frame. Xavier Simoneau centered the puck for William Trudeau to score with a wrister from the slot.

Sean Day put the Crunch back up by two just 1:57 into the second period. He got the puck at the blue line, skated down the right wing and beat Dobes from a sharp angle along the goal line. Laval came back within one yet again with 48 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Philippe Maillet's shot from the bottom of the right circle went off a defender's stick, bounced over Alnefelt and into the net.

Syracuse held onto their lead during the final frame and Cole Koepke hit the empty net in the final seconds to lock in the victory.

The Crunch travel to face the Utica Comets tomorrow.

Crunchables: Sean Day has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch went 5-1-0-0 in the season-high six-game homestand.

