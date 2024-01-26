P-Bruins Down Islanders
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Forward Fabian Lysell recorded four assists as the Providence Bruins downed the Bridgeport Islanders 6-3 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. John Farinacci netted two goals in the win, while Georgii Merkulov posted three assists. Justin Brazeau notched a goal and an assist as well. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 32 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.
How It Happened
Lysell sent a pass from below the goal line to Farinacci just inside the right circle, who fired a wrist shot into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:54 into the game. Alec Regula received an assist as well.
Frederic Brunet found a loose puck in the slot after a scrum in front of the net and snapped a shot through the pads of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 8:57 left in the first frame. Merkulov and Lysell were credited with the assists.
While on the power play, Anthony Richard hammered a one-timer from the right circle inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead 1:19 into the second period. Reilly Walsh and Ian Mitchell received the assists.
Merkulov backhanded a shot from above the crease that rebounded out to Brazeau at the left post, who put the rebound across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 14:05 remaining in the second period. Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.
Cutting down into the right circle, Mike Callahan gloved a puck in the air and dropped it to his stick, before quickly firing a shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 10:51 left in the second period. Lysell and Walsh received the assists.
Eetu Liukas' slapshot from the right circle deflected off a defender and fluttered over the goaltender's shoulder, cutting the Providence lead to 5-1 with 1:41 remaining in the second period.
59 seconds into the third period, Otto Koivula slid the puck across the ice to Matthew Maggio at the right circle, who wristed a shot past the diving goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 5-2.
While on the power play, Farinacci collected a pass from Merkulov below the goal and lifted the puck over the goaltender from above the crease, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 6-2 with 16:34 remaining in the third period. Brazeau was credited with a secondary assist.
With 6:07 left in the third period, Cole Bardreau wristed a shot from the top of the slot that deflected in through traffic, cutting the Providence lead to 6-3.
Stats
Lysell's four-point night was a season high.
Brunet's tally was the first of his professional career.
Bussi stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.
The Providence power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, January 27 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024
- Hogs Fall 5-2 and Admirals Extend Win Streak to Nine Games - Rockford IceHogs
- Husso Blanks Belleville 3-0 in Griffins Debut - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Belleville Sens Outshoot Griffins In Weekend-Opening Loss - Belleville Senators
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 4-0 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Brink Scores in Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stankoven Scores in Overtime, Stars Defeat Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Poulin's Two Goals, Gordie Howe Hatty Give Pens 4-3 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Stumbles in 4-2 Loss to Hartford - Cleveland Monsters
- Bruins Stop Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Exemplary Ellis Catapults T-Birds Back into Win Column - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Halt Rocket, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Brett Berard Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Knock off Monsters 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Road Trip Starts with Tough 3-1 Loss in Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Down Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Poulter Perfect Against Americans, Win 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Eagles Transactions --- Malinski Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Morning Skate Report: January 26, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Battle the Barracuda in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
- Gravel Signs Two-Year Extension - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Recall Anthony Costantini from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds' Hughes Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- TSN, NHL Network to Televise 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Live - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce to Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set against Monsters in Cleveland - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Battle vs. Red Hot Admirals Awaits IceHogs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Brogan Rafferty Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #39: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.