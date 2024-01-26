P-Bruins Down Islanders

January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Fabian Lysell recorded four assists as the Providence Bruins downed the Bridgeport Islanders 6-3 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. John Farinacci netted two goals in the win, while Georgii Merkulov posted three assists. Justin Brazeau notched a goal and an assist as well. Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 32 shots to earn his 13th win of the season.

How It Happened

Lysell sent a pass from below the goal line to Farinacci just inside the right circle, who fired a wrist shot into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 2:54 into the game. Alec Regula received an assist as well.

Frederic Brunet found a loose puck in the slot after a scrum in front of the net and snapped a shot through the pads of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 8:57 left in the first frame. Merkulov and Lysell were credited with the assists.

While on the power play, Anthony Richard hammered a one-timer from the right circle inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead 1:19 into the second period. Reilly Walsh and Ian Mitchell received the assists.

Merkulov backhanded a shot from above the crease that rebounded out to Brazeau at the left post, who put the rebound across the goal line, extending the Providence lead to 4-0 with 14:05 remaining in the second period. Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.

Cutting down into the right circle, Mike Callahan gloved a puck in the air and dropped it to his stick, before quickly firing a shot inside the near post, giving the P-Bruins a 5-0 lead with 10:51 left in the second period. Lysell and Walsh received the assists.

Eetu Liukas' slapshot from the right circle deflected off a defender and fluttered over the goaltender's shoulder, cutting the Providence lead to 5-1 with 1:41 remaining in the second period.

59 seconds into the third period, Otto Koivula slid the puck across the ice to Matthew Maggio at the right circle, who wristed a shot past the diving goaltender for a power play goal, cutting the Providence lead to 5-2.

While on the power play, Farinacci collected a pass from Merkulov below the goal and lifted the puck over the goaltender from above the crease, extending the P-Bruins' lead to 6-2 with 16:34 remaining in the third period. Brazeau was credited with a secondary assist.

With 6:07 left in the third period, Cole Bardreau wristed a shot from the top of the slot that deflected in through traffic, cutting the Providence lead to 6-3.

Stats

Lysell's four-point night was a season high.

Brunet's tally was the first of his professional career.

Bussi stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The Providence power play went 2-for-6, and the penalty kill was 6-for-7.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, January 27 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.