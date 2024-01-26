Husso Blanks Belleville 3-0 in Griffins Debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In his first game back since Dec. 18, Ville Husso picked up a 25-save shutout for the Grand Rapids Griffins in a 3-0 victory over the Belleville Senators at Van Andel Arena on Friday.

The win was Husso's first contest in the AHL since March 8, 2020. Husso was the third goaltender to have earned a shutout during a conditioning stint in Grand Rapids (Jimmy Howard in 2016-17; Alex Nedeljkovic in 2022-23) while being the first to do so in his debut. Jonatan Berggren became the seventh-fastest Griffin to score 100 points, as he surpassed the 100-point plateau (102) with a three-point night (2-1-3). Berggren also extended his point streak (4-3--7) to five games with his three-point outing, as he added to his run of 13 points (5-8--13) in his last 10 games. Carter Mazur collected two points (1-1--2) in the victory. Austin Czarnik secured his 11th point in 10 games with an assist on Mazur's tally, which extended his point streak to five games. With the victory over Belleville, Grand Rapids currently rides a four-game win streak.

Following two scoreless periods, Berggren broke the deadlock with a bullet from the right circle, which zipped past Leevi Merilainen and into the net for a 1-0 Griffins lead at 6:57. After two consecutive Belleville penalties, Grand Rapids found itself on a 5-on-3 power play. While on the man-advantage, Mazur attempted to send a pass across the crease, which bounced off a Senator's stick and past the glove of Merilainen for a 2-0 score in favor of the Griffins with 10:24 remaining. With Merilainen pulled in the late stages of the final frame, Berggren collected his second goal of the night with a shot from the top of the right circle at 19:28. Berggren's goal clinched both a Grand Rapids win and a Husso shutout.

- Dominik Shine's point streak (2-2--4) ended at four games.

- Husso was the eighth netminder to have a conditioning stint in Grand Rapids. The last goaltender to spend time with the Griffins on conditioning was Nedeljkovic in 2022-23 where he played six games.

- In its last eight contests, Grand Rapids' penalty kill has denied the opposing team's power play 27-of-29 times (93.1%)

Belleville 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 0 0 3 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Czarnik Gr (high-sticking), 5:50; Berggren Gr (slashing), 8:15; Heatherington Bel (tripping), 13:40.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Thomson Bel (cross-checking), 2:36; Fizer Bel (holding), 13:56; Edvinsson Gr (slashing), 14:50.

3rd Period-1, Grand Rapids, Berggren 11 (Newpower, Soderblom), 6:57. 2, Grand Rapids, Mazur 11 (Czarnik, Berggren), 9:36 (PP). 3, Grand Rapids, Berggren 12 (Mazur, Kasper), 19:28 (EN). Penalties-Crookshank Bel (holding), 8:52; Kleven Bel (delay of game), 8:59.

Shots on Goal-Belleville 8-9-8-25. Grand Rapids 8-5-10-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Belleville 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 5.

Goalies-Belleville, Merilainen 4-5-1 (22 shots-20 saves). Grand Rapids, Husso 1-0-0 (25 shots-25 saves).

A-8,296

1. GR Husso (W, SO, 25 saves); 2. GR Berggren (two goals, assist); 3. GR Mazur (goal, assist)

Grand Rapids: 18-15-4-1 (41 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 27 vs. Belleville 7 p.m.

Belleville: 18-16-2-3 (41 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 27 at Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

