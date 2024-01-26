Firebirds' Hughes Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Cameron Hughes has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Henderson on Jan. 24.

Hughes will miss Coachella Valley's games tonight (Jan. 26) and Saturday (Jan. 27) at Texas.

