Firebirds' Hughes Suspended for Two Games
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Cameron Hughes has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Henderson on Jan. 24.
Hughes will miss Coachella Valley's games tonight (Jan. 26) and Saturday (Jan. 27) at Texas.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024
- San Diego Gulls Recall Anthony Costantini from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds' Hughes Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- TSN, NHL Network to Televise 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Live - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce to Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set against Monsters in Cleveland - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Battle vs. Red Hot Admirals Awaits IceHogs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Brogan Rafferty Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #39: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.