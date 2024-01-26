Cleveland Stumbles in 4-2 Loss to Hartford
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 4-2 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-12-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Hartford opened the scoring in the middle frame beginning with a goal from Anton Blidh at 5:26. Brendan Gaunce put the Monsters on the board after a marker at 9:44 assisted by Mikael Pyyhtia and Carson Meyer, but the Wolf Pack responded with a shorthanded tally from Adam Sykora at 12:44 bringing the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Meyer notched a power-play goal at 6:08 of the third period off feeds from Nick Blankenburg and Trey Fix-Wolansky, but Hartford's Brett Berard recorded a marker on the man advantage at 14:26 and an empty-net tally at 19:23 bringing the final score to 4-2.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves in defeat while Hartford's Dylan Garand stopped 23 shots for the win.
The Monsters host a rematch against the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, January 27, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 1 - - 2 HFD 0 2 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 1/5 7/8 31 min / 10 inf HFD 30 1/8 4/5 15 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 26 3 19-7-1 HFD Garand W 23 2 11-4-3 Cleveland Record: 25-12-1-1, 1st North Division Hartford Record: 21-11-5-0, 4th Atlantic Division
