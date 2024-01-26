Comets Goaltender Poulter Perfect Against Americans, Win 4-0

January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Rochester, NY. - The rivalry between North Division opponents is typically heated each game. But the temperature is always ramped up when it's a game between in-state rivals like the Utica Comets and Rochester Americans. On Friday night, the Comets found themselves in enemy territory when they stepped on the ice at Blue Cross Arena to do battle with a team that defeated them one week earlier at home. This time, on the road, the Comets tried to turn the tables on the Americans and snap a three-game losing skid in the process. On the strength of great goaltending and timely goals by veterans, the Comets skated away with the victory and two more points in the standings while snapping the three-game winless streak. Isaac Poulter, the Comets goalie made all 32 saves on shots that came his way as he skated away with his second shutout of the season in the 4-0 victory.

It was the Comets' captain, Ryan Schmelzer who struck first to give his team a 1-0 lead after his lifted a backhand shot passed a sprawling Rochester goalie, Devin Cooley at 15:15. It was his ninth goal of the season and assisted by Erik Middendorf and Topias Vilen.

The only goal of the second period came during a Comets powerplay after Graeme Clarke rifled a shot that went off the face of Joe Gambardella and into the Rochester net. While Gambardella had to go for repairs, the team celebrated an extension of their lead to, 2-0. Comets goaltender, Isaac Poulter made a last-minute breakaway save of Brendan Warren to solidify a lead heading into the final period of regulation.

During the third period, Arnaud Durandeau scored to make it 3-0 after a nifty pass from Graeme Clarke for his third goal of the season. Defenseman Michael Vukojevic supplied an empty net goal at 17:30 for his second goal of the season bringing the Comets up to a 4-0 advantage. It was more than enough as the team head home with two more points in the standings.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, January 27th against the Syracuse Crunch at 7:00 PM at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.