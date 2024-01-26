Wranglers Battle the Barracuda in San Jose

January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers' seven-game road trip rolls along as they battle the Barracuda tonight in San Jose.

Calgary (22-12-3-0) sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 47 points, three points out of the top spot, while San Jose is last in the division with a 12-20-7-0 record and 31 points.

Puck drop: 8pm MT.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Jan. 26, 2024 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Jan. 27, 2024 8:00pm @ San Jose Tech CU Arena

Head-2-Head:

Despite the disparity in the standings, the Barracuda have not been an easy out for the Wranglers this season.

San Jose has the edge in the season series through four games, with three wins (3-1) against Calgary thus far.

The Barracuda have outscored the Wranglers 12-4 in those contests.

Dustin Wolf - who grew up near San Jose - picked up a 27-save shutout against the Barracuda back on Nov.11, 2023.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rory Kerins

Keep an eye on Rory Kerins tonight.

Kerins has two goals in two games on the recent road trip and has notched two assists in four games against the Barracuda this season.

In 29 games this season, Kerins sits 2nd on the Wranglers with 11 goals, while leading the team with six powerplay tallies and four game-winners.

ONE TIMERS:

Emilio Pettersen currently leads the Wranglers in scoring with 26 points (7g,19a) in 37 games.

Ben Jones has a goal and an assist in four games against San Jose this season.

Walker Duehr was recalled by the Flames on Jan.25

Adam Klapka, Cole Schwindt and Matt Coronato are all currently on recall with the Flames.

Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney continue to skate with the Wranglers as they work their way back to game action.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.