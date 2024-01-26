Hogs Fall 5-2 and Admirals Extend Win Streak to Nine Games
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Admirals extended their win streak to nine games after a 5-2 victory at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Friday evening. David Gust tied the game at one goal apiece in the first period to get Rockford on the board. Four straight goals from Milwaukee, including two goals from Egor Afanasyev and a short-handed goal by Zach L'Heureux, solidified the win for the Admirals.
Milwaukee started scoring early with a goal by Mark Jankowski as Rockford was attempting a line change (7:44).
Shortly after, the IceHogs evened the score with Gust's 11th goal of the season (8:13). Josh Maniscalco shot at a crowded net where the puck hit multiple bodies. Anders Bjork corralled the puck and cleared it from a dog pile of Admiral skaters in the goal crease to Brett Seney. Seney sent a shot to the net again that found the stick of Gust who waited for an opportune moment to fire at the net and score.
In the second period, Milwaukee took the lead for a second time with Joakim Kemell scoring his 10th goal of the year (3:34). After a faceoff win by the Admirals, Kemmell retrieved the puck from the faceoff circle and fired the puck into the net.
In the final frame, Milwaukee scored in the first minute of the period. Egor Afanasyev scored from the slot to give the Admirals a 3-1 lead (0:39).
Jasper Weatherby was issued a penalty to give Rockford their third power-play attempt of the night. Rockford lost possession to Zach L'Heureux who initially stole the puck at the Admiral's blue line and scored shorthanded on a breakaway. (2:38) Afanasyev scored again to take a 5-1 lead halfway through the final period (9:37).
Jackson Cates scored for Rockford after Yaroslav Askarov misplayed the puck in the defensive zone (10:01). Cates corralled the puck away and backhanded the puck into the open net.
Jaxson Stauber took the loss with 29 saves in the game-his first start since Dec. 30 in the OT loss to Milwaukee.
Rockford returns to action tomorrow at the BMO Center for the first of nine straight home games. The homestand begins with a two-game series against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday with game two following on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.
Play
Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 PM: Yoga on the Ice
Join us this Saturday for Yoga on the Ice before we take on the Manitoba Moose! Beginning at 3 PM, Alt Yoga Studio owner and certified Yoga Instructor Marissa Ebert will lead a 60-minute class for all fitness levels and ages before the game!
Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7 PM: Family Pack Night
Saturday night hockey in January. What more reason do you need to bring the whole family? Family Packs start at just $40 and include tickets, pizza, soft drinks, souvenir cups, parking, and more! Meijer Family Pack games are presented by media partners WTVO 17, FOX 39, and B103.
Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 7 PM: FIESTA TUESDAY
Enjoy $2 tacos along with margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesday with media partner Q98.5!
Tune In LIVE on the Icehogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO
Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.
