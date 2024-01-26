Gravel Signs Two-Year Extension

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Kevin Gravel to a two-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the NHL level that will begin in the 2024-25 season.

The 17th Captain in Admirals AHL history, Gravel has skated in all 36 games for the team this season, registering a goal and five assists for six points to go along with a +6 rating. He has helped the division-leading Ads to a 25-10-1 record and 51 points at the exact half-way point of the season.

Last season the Kingsford, MI native helped guide the team to the Western Conference Finals, the deepest playoff run for Milwaukee since 2006. During the regular season, Gravel tallied two goals and 11 assists for 13 points and a +7 rating, while skating in 49 regular season games and then had three points (1g-2a) and was +6 in 12 Calder Cup Playoff contests. He also saw action in 23 games with the Predators, the most he had seen at the NHL level since 2018-19.

Gravel is a veteran of 358 career AHL games with six teams, collecting 93 points (24g-69a), 137 PIMs and a +41 rating. He's also appeared in 62 career AHL postseason contests, winning the Calder Cup with Manchester back in 2015. Gravel made his NHL debut in 2015-16 with Los Angeles and has played 132 games with the Predators, Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs. Prior to turning pro he played four seasons for St. Cloud State University, captaining his team as a senior and helping the Huskies win the NCHC regular-season title in 2013-14.

Gravel and the Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

