Eagles Transactions --- Malinski Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that defenseman Sam Malinski has been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate. Malinski has generated three goals and six assists in 20 AHL games and has also produced three goals and seven assists in 22 NHL games with the Avalanche.
Malinski joined the Eagles late last season after finishing his senior year at Cornell University, where he recorded 26 points (8g/18a) in 34 outings. Named team captain as a senior, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner ranked third on the team and first among defenseman in points and ranked second on the team in assists. Malinski earned First-Team All-ECAC honors for the second straight year, the first Cornell defenseman to be named to the conference's first team in consecutive seasons since 2003 (Douglas Murray). He appeared in 91 career games with the Big Red from 2019-23, totaling 65 points (17g/48a).
Malinski notched three goals and two assists in seven games with the Eagles last season. He would go on to add five assists in seven AHL postseason contests with Colorado.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday, January 26th at 8:00pm MT at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $23. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme nights, and promotional offers, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
Eagles Transactions --- Malinski Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche
