Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina

January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned forwards Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Empey, 28, skated in one game with the Bears during his recall, making his Hershey debut on Jan. 20 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering two penalty minutes. He has appeared in 36 games with South Carolina this season, registering 23 points (11g, 12a). He leads the team with 94 penalty minutes and ranks third on the team in goals.

O'Neil, 25, ranks fourth on the Stingrays in scoring, striking for 29 points (9g, 21a) in 34 games. He's posted seven multi-point games with South Carolina this year.

The Lathan, New York native played in two games with Hershey last season on a professional tryout. He made his AHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and potted his first AHL goal on Dec. 31, 2022 versus Providence. He also played three games with the Colorado Eagles.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Saturday, Jan. 27, when they visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at 6:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice when the club hosts the Toronto Marlies at GIANT Center on Sunday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. Prior to the drop of the puck on Sunday, the Bears will induct their Class of 2023 into the Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Fame in a pre-game ceremony. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.