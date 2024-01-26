Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce to Tryouts

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club has signed forwards Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce to professional tryouts.

Becker, 26, has appeared in 38 games this season for the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and shares second on the team with 36 points (16-20=36). The Dellwood, Minnesota native has posted 73 points (30-43=73) in 98 career ECHL games, all spent with Idaho. Last season, Becker appeared in nine AHL games for the Ontario Reign and recorded one assist.

Prior to turning pro, he spent four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2017-21, where he captained the Wolverines in his final season. He then spent a fifth season of eligibility with Arizona State University, where he served as alternate captain for the Sun Devils. Becker was originally drafted in the seventh round (195th overall) in 2015 by the Boston Bruins.

Pelton-Byce, 26, also shares second on the Steelheads with 36 points (9-27=36) this season in 32 games. The third-year pro from Madison, Wisconsin spent all of last season with Idaho after starting his career with the AHL's Manitoba Moose and ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers as a rookie in 2021-22. Pelton-Byce has totaled 91 points (31-60') in 92 career ECHL games, as well as four points (2-2=4) in 25 AHL contests. His last AHL goal came Feb. 2, 2022 against Texas while playing for Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Pelton-Byce played two seasons at Harvard University before transferring to his hometown University of Wisconsin and spending two years with the Badgers.

