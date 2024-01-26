Morning Skate Report: January 26, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles in the first of a two-game home series. The Knights will look to bounce back after a 4-3 loss on Wednesday to the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

DIVISION RESET

After a disappointing loss on Wednesday evening, the Silver Knights aim to pick up some crucial divisional points in their games against the Eagles.

"We just have to take the good things from [Wednesday's] first period," said defenseman Christoffer Sedoff after Friday's morning skate. "We need to kind of take that same mentality through the game today and try to get a win."

"We started well last game, but we haven't seen Colorado much this year," he added. "We have to be ready for them to be coming hard. They're playing for a playoff spot, so it's a big four points that we can get, so it's going to be a good challenge for us."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward Riley Tufte leads the Eagles with 27 points (13G, 14A) in 32 games played. He has been instrumental to Colorado's last stretch of games, riding a five-game point streak (2G, 3A) into tonight's matchup. In his previous game against the Silver Knights on November 7, Henderson held him scoreless.

Defenseman Brad Hunt stands second on the team in both points and goals, tallying 24 (12G, 12A) in 37 games played. In the first of Colorado's two-game series against San Jose, he notched two goals in their 6-5 defeat of the Barracuda. He also scored a goal in both of his previous faceoffs against the Silver Knights.

Goaltender Justus Annunen is the Eagles' only qualified goalie. He is averaging 2.69 goals against with a .909 save percentage. Annunen heads into this evening's game with a 10-5-4 record, having lost three of his last five games.

FURTHER NOTES

Jakub Brabenec is day to day

Mason Primeau is day to day

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

