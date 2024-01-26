Poulin's Two Goals, Gordie Howe Hatty Give Pens 4-3 Win
January 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An inspired effort by Sam Poulin shut down a comeback by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and propelled the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to a 4-3 win on Friday night at PPL Center.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (23-17-5-0) saw a three-goal lead disappear throughout the course of regulation, but Poulin would not let his team lose. The 22-year-old scored two goals, including the game-winner late in regulation, to go along with an assist and a fight for a "Gordie Howe" hat trick.
Jesse Puljujärvi opened the scoring for the second time this week, potting a power-play goal four minutes into the game. Tic-tac-toe passing by the Penguins ultimately led to Puljujärvi launching a one-timer into a wide-open net.
A beautiful goal by Marc Johnstone extended Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lead to two midway through the first frame. Johnstone, a right-hand shot, came streaking down the left-wing boards and came barreling towards the Phantoms' net. Johnstone faked like he was going to drive across the crease and quickly flicked the puck bar-down on the short-side corner.
The Penguins went up by three when Poulin rifled a short-distance shot past the glove of Phantoms goalie Felix Sandström at 16:42 of the first period.
Garrett Wilson put Lehigh Valley on the board at 9:13 of the second period, but paid the price for a big hit six minutes later. After laying out Penguins forward Radim Zohorna, Wilson was challenged to a fight by Poulin. Poulin held his own in his bout with the AHL's penalty minutes leader and completed his Gordie Howe hat trick in the process.
A power-play goal by Bobby Brink with 27.7 seconds left before the second intermission pulled the Phantoms within one. Another man-advantage marker courtesy of Adam Brooks tied the game, 3-3, eight minutes into the third period.
With time ticking down in regulation, Zohorna set up Poulin for a chance all alone in the slot. Poulin did not miss, scorching a shot past Sandström for the game-winner with 89 seconds left in the game.
Magnus Hellberg posted a season-high 37 saves for the Penguins, while Sandström picked up 21 saves in the loss.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 27, when the team returns to home ice to face the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
-penguins-
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2024
- Belleville Sens Outshoot Griffins In Weekend-Opening Loss - Belleville Senators
- Amerks' Win Streak Snapped in 4-0 Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Brink Scores in Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Stankoven Scores in Overtime, Stars Defeat Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Poulin's Two Goals, Gordie Howe Hatty Give Pens 4-3 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Cleveland Stumbles in 4-2 Loss to Hartford - Cleveland Monsters
- Bruins Stop Islanders, 6-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Exemplary Ellis Catapults T-Birds Back into Win Column - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Halt Rocket, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Brett Berard Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Knock off Monsters 4-2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Road Trip Starts with Tough 3-1 Loss in Springfield - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Down Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Comets Goaltender Poulter Perfect Against Americans, Win 4-0 - Utica Comets
- Eagles Transactions --- Malinski Reassigned to Eagles by Colorado Avalanche - Colorado Eagles
- Morning Skate Report: January 26, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wranglers Battle the Barracuda in San Jose - Calgary Wranglers
- Gravel Signs Two-Year Extension - Milwaukee Admirals
- San Diego Gulls Recall Anthony Costantini from Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- Firebirds' Hughes Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- TSN, NHL Network to Televise 2024 AHL All-Star Classic Live - AHL
- Texas Stars Sign Jack Becker and Ty Pelton-Byce to Tryouts - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. San Diego Gulls - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Open Back-To-Back Set against Monsters in Cleveland - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Battle vs. Red Hot Admirals Awaits IceHogs Tonight - Rockford IceHogs
- Brogan Rafferty Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears Loan Tyson Empey and Kevin O'Neil to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Game #39: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Ontario Reign - Tucson Roadrunners
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Bruins Twice this Weekend - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.