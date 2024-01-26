Battle vs. Red Hot Admirals Awaits IceHogs Tonight

MILWAUKEE, Wis.-The Rockford IceHogs tangle with the Central Division's best, and the league's hottest team, in the Milwaukee Admirals tonight. The matchup is the sixth of the season between the two rivals, and Rockford holds a 2-2-0-1 record through the previous five games.

Milwaukee has won eight straight games and has stitched together the longest active win streak in the AHL. The streak is also the second-longest in the league this season. The Admirals boast the fourth-highest scoring team in the league at 3.50 goals-for per game while also sporting the second-best defensive team in the league allowing just 2.58 goals-against per contest.

Mequon, Wisconsin native Anders Bjork will be back in his home state tonight playing in his 100th career AHL game. The forward has also seen action in 225 NHL contests.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-16-3-1, 36 points (4th, Central)

Milwaukee: 25-10-1-0, 51 points (1st, Central)

Last Game vs. Milwaukee (Dec. 31 - W 4-3)

The Hogs topped the Admirals 4-3 at the BMO Center on New Year's Eve. David Gust scored the game-winner with five minutes left in the third after Milwaukee had tied the game just 18 seconds earlier. Rockford was 2-for-7 on the power play and goaltender Mitchell Weeks won his first appearance of the season.

Last Game (Jan. 24 - L 3-1 at Grand Rapids)

The IceHogs played a strong game but ultimately fell 3-1 to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday. Rockford led 1-0 heading into the third, but Grand Rapids' three third-period scores were enough to lift the Griffins to victory. Mike Hardman became the third IceHogs player this season to reach double-digit goals when he scored his 10th of the year in the third period.

The Hogs were once again perfect on the penalty kill with a 2-for-2 effort against the fifth-best power play in the league. Rockford did not have a single power play throughout the net. Goaltender Drew Commesso shut down multiple 1-on-1 chances but was tabbed with the loss.

EDM vs. Milwaukee

Rookie defenseman Ethan Del Mastro leads the IceHogs with six points (1G, 5A) against the Milwaukee Admirals through five previous meetings this season. He's also tied with Milwaukee defenseman Marc Del Gaizo (2G, 4A) for the lead in points across both teams in the series so far. Del Mastro has posted two two-assist games against Milwaukee and has recorded a point in four of the five games against the Admirals. The blueliner leads all Rockford defensemen with 14 points (4G, 14A) and ranks fifth in scoring amongst rookie defensemen, tied for fifth in goals, and fifth in assists.

Power-Play Notes

Rockford's power play was crucial in the Hogs' 4-1 win over Iowa last Saturday. Rockford scored two power-play goals in the third period to take the lead and earn two points. Brett Seney scored on the man-advantage to record the game-winning goal, and Seney now leads the team with seven power-play strikes. The total is also tied for the sixth-most in the league. David Gust picked up an assist on the play, and he is now tied for 10th in the AHL with 11 power-play helpers. Ryder Rolston also scored on the power play in that third period, and his three power-play tallies are tied for 12th amongst AHL rookies. Rockford has now recorded multiple power-play goals in seven games so far this season. The IceHogs' offensive specialty unit ranks 14th at 19.1%.

100 Coming Up for Bjork

Anders Bjork will play in his 100th career AHL game tonight. The Mequon, Wisconsin native has 69 career points (21G, 48A) in 99 career AHL contests. Bjork has spent a majority of his career in the NHL between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres. He has accrued 225 NHL games under his belt in which he has posted 61 points (26G, 35A).

PK Holding it Down

Rockford was a perfect 2-for-2 against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday night. Wednesday's contest marked the eighth time in the last nine games in which Rockford had to battle a top-10 power play in the AHL. In those eight games against Milwaukee, Texas, Grand Rapids, and Chicago, the Hogs faced the eighth, second, third, ninth, 10th, fifth, and best PP units in the league. During those eight games, the Hogs' PK killed off 19 of 22 shorthanded opportunities for a solid 86.4% mark on the kill. Over the last nine games, Rockford has killed off 24 of 27 shorthanded chances for an 88.9% rate. Milwaukee's power play currently sits just outside the top 10 at 13th in the AHL at 19.4%. The IceHogs are 17-for-21 (76.5%) on the kill against the Admirals this season.

Fiesta Tuesday

It's Fiesta Tuesday at the BMO Center as the IceHogs face off against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a 7 p.m. puck drop! Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of pride and inclusivity for all when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Fri., Nov. 17 vs. Milwaukee - OTL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Nov. 24 vs. Milwaukee - OTW 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Nov. 25 at Milwaukee - OTL 2-3 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee - SOL 4-5 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 31 vs. Milwaukee - W 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 1 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Fri., Mar. 29 at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Tues., Apr. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 14 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Sat., Apr. 20 at Milwaukee, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Admirals, All Time

75-71-11-13

