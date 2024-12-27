Iowa Shut Out 5-0 In Rockford
December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs scored four times in the second period and beat the Iowa Wild 5-0 at BMO Center on Friday night.
Iowa and Rockford finished with six shots apiece in a scoreless opening frame.
Gerry Mayhew knocked a backdoor feed from Zach Sanford past Jesper Wallstedt (13 saves) off the rush 1:54 into the second period to open the scoring for Rockford.
Mayhew corralled a centering pass and beat Wallstedt over the blocker from close quarters at 9:03.
Sanford and Colton Dach added a pair of goals for the IceHogs 1:07 apart to close out the middle frame. Sanford jumped on a loose puck in front at 13:33 and Dach hammered home a one-timer at 14:40.
Rockford outshot Iowa 17-16 through 40 minutes. Samuel Hlavaj (12 saves) replaced Wallstedt after two periods.
Sanford finished the scoring for the IceHogs with a backhand effort 4:48 into the third period.
Rockford outshot Iowa 30-25. The Wild were held scoreless on four power plays while the IceHogs went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.
Iowa plays Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. for Ring in the New Year, presented by Greater Des Moines Partnership. The first 1,000 fans will receive a jewelry-grade cubic zirconia from Iowa Diamond, two of which will be lab-grown, round brilliant 1-carat diamonds.
