Iowa Shut Out 5-0 In Rockford

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs scored four times in the second period and beat the Iowa Wild 5-0 at BMO Center on Friday night.

Iowa and Rockford finished with six shots apiece in a scoreless opening frame.

Gerry Mayhew knocked a backdoor feed from Zach Sanford past Jesper Wallstedt (13 saves) off the rush 1:54 into the second period to open the scoring for Rockford.

Mayhew corralled a centering pass and beat Wallstedt over the blocker from close quarters at 9:03.

Sanford and Colton Dach added a pair of goals for the IceHogs 1:07 apart to close out the middle frame. Sanford jumped on a loose puck in front at 13:33 and Dach hammered home a one-timer at 14:40.

Rockford outshot Iowa 17-16 through 40 minutes. Samuel Hlavaj (12 saves) replaced Wallstedt after two periods.

Sanford finished the scoring for the IceHogs with a backhand effort 4:48 into the third period.

Rockford outshot Iowa 30-25. The Wild were held scoreless on four power plays while the IceHogs went 2-for-4 with the man advantage.

Iowa plays Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. for Ring in the New Year, presented by Greater Des Moines Partnership. The first 1,000 fans will receive a jewelry-grade cubic zirconia from Iowa Diamond, two of which will be lab-grown, round brilliant 1-carat diamonds.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.