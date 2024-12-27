Condors' Streak Ends to Firebirds
December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Griffith and Savoie each had multi-point nights.
The Bakersfield Condors (11-11-4, 26pts) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-11-4, 32pts), 4-3, in front of 5,717 on Friday. Matt Savoie (8th) scored for the second straight game and has six points (4g-2a) in his last four games. The Condors had two separate leads in the first, but the Firebirds scored three-straight for the win.
Coachella Valley's second period power play goal broke up a streak of 18 straight successful penalty kills for the Condors.
Connor Carrick (3rd) scored late for Bakersfield and has five points (2g-3a) in his last four games.
UP NEXT
The Condors head to San Diego on Saturday at 6 p.m. Bakersfield is next at home a week from tonight when Henderson comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday to start 2025.
