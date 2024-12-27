Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors







Bakersfield won four straight heading into the holiday break and has points in five straight games (4-0-1). The Condors are 2-1-0 against the Firebirds this season.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors jumped out a 4-0 lead on San Jose and never looked back on Saturday in a 4-2 victory over the Barracuda. Matt Savoie (7th) had a goal and assist for Bakersfield, while Collin Delia backstopped the team to his third win of the season, stopping 36 of 38 shots.

RED LIGHT RUSSIAN

Matvey Petrov has scored goals in five straight games. With six goals over that stretch, he is now tied for the team lead with eight goals on the season. Saturday was his third consecutive game-winning goal and he leads the entire AHL with five on the season. Only Iiro Pakarinen (5 games, 2018) and Josh Currie (7 games, 2019) have had as long of a scoring streak as a Condor.

SAVVY SIZZLING

Matt Savoie has four points (2g-2a) in his last three games and is inside the top-10 among 20-year old (or younger) skaters this season. He is second on the team with 16 points (7g-9a) on the season.

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE

Olivier Rodrigue picked up his second career AHL shutout on Friday. He went 3-0-1 in four consecutive starts. Over his last three appearances, the 24-year old stopped 91 of 94 shots (.968). His .923 save percentage is t-6th among AHL goaltenders. He has finished inside the top-10 in each of the past two seasons in that category.

STRONG KILLERS

The Condors were a perfect 9/9 on the penalty kill last weekend and have moved up to 13th in the AHL, killing off 83.3% of power plays this season.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play has jumped to 13.4% on the season with all nine power-play goals coming on the road. The team's 21.9% road power play record is 6th in the AHL. On Saturday, Savoie and Petrov each recorded power-play goals, the second time this season the team has scored at least two PPG's in a game this season.

TAKING IT TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield has led in the third period in each of its last seven games with a 4-2-1 record.

BLUE LINE BOLSTERED

Connor Carrick leads all Condors d-men with 12 points (2g-10a) on the season. He has two multi-point games in his last three outings (1g-3a).

SUCCESS AGAINST COACHELLA

Despite the newest member of the Pacific Division winning each of the last two Western Conference crowns, the Condors have fared well against the Firebirds. Bakersfield is 10-8-1 overall in two-plus seasons.

FIREBIRD FILES

Coachella Valley is 7-6-1 on the road this season, but has dropped three straight overall. Rookie Jani Nyman is tied for the team lead with nine goals on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to San Diego on Saturday at 6 p.m. Bakersfield is next at home a week from tonight when Henderson comes to town for a $3 Beer Friday to start 2025.

