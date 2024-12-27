Preview: Islanders vs. Bruins

December 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 27, 2024) - The Bridgeport Islanders (6-18-2-2) face the Providence Bruins (15-11-3-0) in their first game back from the holiday break and their final home contest of 2024. Puck drop is 7 p.m. inside Total Mortgage Arena. The Islanders took some momentum into the break, beating the Charlotte Checkers, 4-1, on the road last Sunday. Brian Pinho, Liam Foudy, Chris Terry, and Alex Jefferies each scored, while Jakub Skarek (4-8-1-1) made 29 saves. He was a third-period power-play goal away from his sixth career shutout. Pinho, Jefferies, and Terry all recorded one goal and one assist, while Marc Gatcomb notched a season-high two assists.

ISLANDERS VS. BRUINS

Tonight is the seventh of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the fourth of six in Connecticut. Providence has won each of the first six meetings in regulation, including a 5-3 final at Amica Mutual Pavilion the last time they met on Dec. 13th. Marc Gatcomb (4g, 1a) and Alex Jefferies (1g, 4a) lead all Islanders' players in the series with five points in six games. Gatcomb and Brian Pinho each have four goals against Providence this year.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

Boston's affiliate used an eight-game unbeaten in regulation streak earlier this month (7-0-1-0) to vault near the top of the Atlantic Division standings. That streak came to an end last Saturday, when the Bruins suffered a 4-2 loss to Hartford in their final game before the holiday break. Vinni Lettieri scored his team-leading 11th goal and 29th point of the season, while Patrick Brown tallied his seventh goal in the final 14 seconds of the middle frame. Brandon Bussi (5-7-1) made 23 saves. Lettieri ranks fifth in the league's scoring race, while Michael DiPietro, who the Islanders could see tonight, is fifth among all AHL goalies with a 2.05 GAA. Providence enters the weekend tied for third in the Atlantic Division with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, although the Penguins have four games in hand.

PINHO KEEPS PRODUCING

Brian Pinho has scored four goals in the last six games, and has six points in his last seven (4g, 2a). His 15 goals on the season lead the team and are tied for fifth among all AHL players. In addition, he continues to pace the Islanders in power-play goals (4) and shorthanded goals (3). The veteran forward is just five goals from his career high (20), which he set with the Hershey Bears during his second pro season in 2019-20. Pinho and Chris Terry are tied for the team lead with 23 points and have tallied at least one point in each of the club's six wins this season.

DECEMBER TO REMEMBER

Alex Jefferies has collected at least one point in eight of nine games this month. He has 11 points (4g, 7a) in nine December contests, including one goal and one assist last Sunday in Charlotte. The rookie forward ranks third on the Islanders in scoring (20 points) and is second in assists (13) this season. His 20 points occupy ninth among all AHL rookies. Jefferies has six points (2g, 4a) in seven career games against the Bruins - most among any opponent.

QUICK HITS

Brian Pinho and Chris Terry each registered a +3 rating against Charlotte on Sunday, tied for the best plus/minus for any Islander in a single game this season... Terry has assists in five of his last seven games... His 19 assists on the season lead the Islanders are share fifth most in the AHL... Terry has 162 points (61g, 101a) in 155 career games with Bridgeport, one point from tying Rob Collins (2003-06) for third place on the club's all-time scoring list.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (13-15-7): Last: 7-1 L vs. Buffalo, Monday -- Tomorrow vs. Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (10-15-1-2): Last: 8-5 L vs. Maine, Sunday -- Next: Tonight at Reading, 7:05 p.m. ET

